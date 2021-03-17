Sedaru Acquired by Aquatic Informatics, Joins Danaher's Water Quality Platform

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedaru Inc., a leading provider of water utility management software, has been acquired by Aquatic Informatics, and will join Danaher's Water Quality platform. Headquartered in San Dimas, California, Sedaru delivers its turnkey software-as-a-service (SaaS) application for critical water infrastructure asset management and real-time monitoring of water system operations. Sedaru streamlines workflows across the utility enterprise, unifying disconnected systems, and extending the useful life of water & wastewater system assets such as pipes, valves, pumps, and more.

Kevin Klau, Danaher Vice President and Group Executive, Water Quality platform, said "We want to congratulate and welcome Paul Hauffen and the team at Sedaru. Uniting Sedaru, Aquatic Informatics and Hach's Claros solutions will help provide step-change value to our water utility customers. We will now offer asset and event management solutions to help customers manage aging water system infrastructure along-side our existing portfolio of operations and compliance software solutions. Ultimately, bringing Sedaru into our organization accelerates our ability to help our customers save money, improve asset performance and reduce risk across their entire enterprise."

"We are thrilled to be joining Aquatic Informatics and the Danaher Water Quality platform," said Paul Hauffen, the CEO of Sedaru. "We launched Sedaru as the industry's first digital twin for water, validating the market opportunity for organizational workflow and event management software. Today, and together with Aquatic Informatics as the market leader in water system data management and regulatory compliance software, we will add value to existing customers while expanding our market reach with greater depth and resources. We're excited to accelerate Sedaru's product plan, strengthen our ability to address regulatory requirements for existing and future customers, and realize Sedaru's potential at-scale with Aquatic Informatics."

"I am pleased to welcome Paul Hauffen and the Sedaru team," said Ed Quilty, President of Aquatic Informatics. "Sedaru has developed a modern, real-time network intelligence solution that takes water utilities from reactive to preventative operations, and ultimately to predictive asset management in their drinking water and wastewater networks. Pipes, pumps and valves fail, and they are typically under roads, which makes emergency repairs disruptive and expensive. Sedaru gives instant access to key infrastructure information in one easy-to-use interface, providing field maintenance and response crews with efficient and effective plans."

About Danaher Water Quality Platform

The Danaher Water Quality platform partners with municipal, environmental and industrial customers to address many of the most critical challenges faced in the water sector today, and includes such leading water technology brands as Hach, ChemTreat, OTT HyrdoMet, Aquatic Informatics, Trojan Technologies, Pall Water and Sea-Bird Scientific. Leveraging water quality application expertise, the operating companies in the Water Quality platform deliver an unparalleled combination of hardware, software and service across water analytics, chemicals, and treatment workflows.

About Aquatic Informatics

Aquatic Informatics is a mission-driven software company that organizes the world's water data to make it accessible and useful. As the world's largest water data management company, and with more than 1,000 customers in 60 countries, Aquatic Informatics is unique in that it provides information technology solutions for all water: source water, drinking water, municipal and industrial wastewater, and the receiving environment. Aquatic Informatics is guided by its "3P" core values which balance Planet, People, and Prosperity. These values run through the entire business and can be seen in decision making, employee support, software donations, volunteer work, and commitment to customers. For more information, please visit aquaticinformatics.com.

About Sedaru

Sedaru operates the world's leading utility management software as the singular, exclusive interface for utilities to access information, automation, and control of the business and assets they run. Sedaru does this by creating, automating, and consolidating the digital utility, one workflow, one sensor, one system at a time to bring together the organization's data, systems, and the people they serve with Sedaru software and services.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sedaru-acquired-by-aquatic-informatics-joins-danahers-water-quality-platform-301249661.html

SOURCE Aquatic Informatics