Securus Technologies Helps the Incarcerated Stay Connected During Hurricane Dorian

DALLAS, Sept. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Securus Technologies is committed to keeping people connected, even during natural disasters. As Hurricane Dorian approaches, Securus is providing two free phone calls and five free emails to help incarcerated individuals in Florida corrections facilities stay connected with their family and friends.  Working directly with the state and county officials in Florida, free emails were made available on August 30th and the free phone calls will were made available on August 31st.

"Simply put, people come first. It was a priority for us to implement the free communications before Hurricane Dorian hits the state of Florida to provide some peace of mind for all of those who have an incarcerated loved one," said Robert Pickens, CEO of Securus Technologies.  "We hope everyone in Florida stays safe and remains connected with their loved ones as we prepare for this natural disaster."

Each of the two free phone calls provided by Securus can last up to 15 minutes.  Incarcerated individuals can also send up to five free emails by using the free JPay stamps where email is available.

More than 140,000 incarcerated individuals will receive the free communication offerings to stay connected with their loved ones throughout the Hurricane Dorian.

About Securus Technologies

Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and serving more than 3,450 public safety, law enforcement and corrections agencies and over 1,200,000 inmates across North America, Securus Technologies is committed to serve and connect by providing emergency response, incident management, public information, investigation, biometric analysis, communication, information management, inmate self-service, and monitoring products and services in order to make our world a safer place to live. Securus Technologies connecting what matters®. For more information, please visit SecurusTechnologies.com.

