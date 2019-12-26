Securly Concludes Successful Year of Strategic Acquisitions, Groundbreaking Innovations, Scale Initiatives, and Company Milestones

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Securly, the leading K-12 student safety company, recognizes key accomplishments from a successful 2019, including groundbreaking student safety innovations, a strategic acquisition, significant company growth, strengthening of executive leadership, and more. Securly's achievements this year reinforced the company as a student safety category leader. The company's solutions bridge the gap between home and school, bringing parents and schools together to help students reach their full potential with a collaborative, holistic approach to digital safety.

"In the last twelve months, Securly has laid the foundation for the next several years of growth," says Vinay Mahadik, co-founder and CEO of Securly. "The company has emerged as a category leader by expanding within and beyond student safety, hiring top executives, launching comprehensive one-of-a-kind solution bundles, winning multiple awards, achieving world-class customer satisfaction ratings, and driving innovation and thought leadership in this ecosystem."

Securly's accomplishments and milestones include:

Acquisitions and New Product Launches

In the spring of 2019, Securly announced the acquisition of K-12 technology provider, TechPilot Labs. The acquisition of TechPilot Labs' classroom management and mobile device management products broadened Securly's focus from student safety to shaping the online student experience. The acquired product lines have been extremely successful for Securly, and are now part of its 1:1 Cloud™ solution bundle.

The company launched Securly Go and Auditor at ISTE, the largest education technology trade show in the United States . With Go, Securly became the first and only school-based web filtering company that provides filtering to personal devices on data and Wi-Fi networks. Auditor extended monitoring to emails, Docs, and Drive — platforms that are traditionally disregarded by school web filters, but where nudity, bullying, and self-harm related issues for students are rampant.

. With Go, Securly became the first and only school-based web filtering company that provides filtering to personal devices on data and Wi-Fi networks. Auditor extended monitoring to emails, Docs, and Drive — platforms that are traditionally disregarded by school web filters, but where nudity, bullying, and self-harm related issues for students are rampant. The company also announced Visitor Management to provide schools with instant identity checks for school visitors with facial recognition AI. Visitor Management further reinforces Securly's 360-degree approach to student safety by not only providing schools insight into activity on school networks, but also control over visitors' access to the school.

Given the broad range of products and services offered, Securly announced the release of 360 Cloud, Safety Cloud, and 1:1 Cloud, end-to-end safety and device management solution-bundles for K-12 districts alongside a complete website refresh. The bundles allow schools to purchase turnkey solutions for student safety and 1:1 management, instead of having to purchase these piecemeal from various vendors. Schools also benefit from pricing synergies from bundling. The breadth of solutions Securly offers touch all aspects of students' online experiences — 24/7 risk analysis for suicide and violence, anonymous reporting of suspicious activities, in-school and at-home web filtering and network monitoring, classroom learning, school device management, and more.

Award-winning Technology, Solutions, and Culture

24, the company's 24/7 monitoring service, was awarded Best of Show at ISTE 2019 by Tech and Learning Magazine.

360 Cloud, Securly's one-platform solution for student safety and device management, was Tech and Learning Magazine's Awards of Excellence winner for "best use of a product in a district".

Securly's HQ East in Charlotte, North Carolina was one of the Top Workplaces in 2019, awarded by The Charlotte Observer.

Student Safety Innovations

Securly launched @Risk, a groundbreaking technology that utilizes human-assisted AI to provide a comprehensive online wellness score for students based on their online history, behaviors, and sentiments. @Risk Student Wellness Scores provide a holistic view into each student's online activity by analyzing web searches, email, social media posts, anonymous tips, and more.

Securly announced an exciting addition to its Auditor product feature set — the detection of nudity or pornographic images in emails, Docs, and Drive. This feature allows schools to detect bullying, self-harm, and potential online sexual predators, and protect school networks from the spread of inappropriate images, especially for underage students.

The company further expanded its nudity detection by releasing Screenscan, an enhancement to the company's flagship Filter product that enables advanced nudity detection by using image-analysis AI on screenshots of web pages.

Company and Leadership Growth

Securly moved its eastern headquarters in Charlotte, NC to a brand new office space to accommodate their growing team.

to a brand new office space to accommodate their growing team. The company strengthened its leadership with multiple key hires. Former executive at web-filtering provider M86 Security, Luis Curet joined Securly as Senior Vice President of Sales Operations. Scott Cohn , former finance executive with Dynamic Action and Revel Systems, joined as Senior Vice President of Finance. Microsoft and NetApp alum Andy Hethcote also came on board as Vice President of Support. Curet, Cohn, and Hethcote are industry veterans who each have helped scale their respective operations by 10X in their past careers.

Strategic Initiatives and Company Milestones

Securly announced free student safety audits to over 130K schools in the United States , powered by @Risk, the company's innovative new AI technology that generates wellness scores for each student based on a holistic view of the student's online activity.

schools in , powered by @Risk, the company's innovative new AI technology that generates wellness scores for each student based on a holistic view of the student's online activity. Securly Home, the company's parent platform and mobile app, provided over 1M parents with a view into their child's online activity at home from their 1:1 school device.

parents with a view into their child's online activity at home from their 1:1 school device. The Securly Home app also released a new feature, sending parents instant push notifications the moment Securly's AI technology detects self-harm, bullying, or violence among their child's online activity.

SmartPAC, the company's agent-less and hardware-free endpoint filtering technology, has installed and is servicing over 1M authenticated users on 1:1 devices. The technology has become Securly's recommended solution for take-home filtering for 1:1 Windows, iPads and Macbooks.

authenticated users on 1:1 devices. The technology has become Securly's recommended solution for take-home filtering for 1:1 Windows, iPads and Macbooks. Securly maintained a 95%+ CSAT rating throughout the year and increased its NPS score by 30 points. Across the entire customer base, Securly maintained 90%+ gross retention and 100%+ net negative churn of revenue.

The company also launched its SecurlyU university for Learning & Development. Within a year, SecurlyU has housed about 200 courses that have been developed entirely in-house and are designed to help existing employees, new hires, partners, and customers learn about the various Securly products and technologies.

Securly's design and marketing teams launched Nucleus, the company's first design system and brand guidelines. Nucleus allows design and marketing asset production at scale while ensuring consistency of design.

In Q4 2019, Securly expanded its DevOps team to have dedicated Security and Compliance team members working on company-wide security policies, access control, security hardening, and compliance initiatives in preparation for a compliance audit in mid-2020, the results of which will be made public to all customers and prospects.

About Securly

Securly is an EdTech company whose mission is to keep students safe and productive at school and at home. Wherever digital devices are used, Securly's cloud-based products work to filter content, manage apps, ensure compliance, alert schools to cyberbullying and self-harm, while engaging teachers, students, and parents. Securly's products and AI sentiment analysis, combined with 24/7 human monitoring by trained safety experts, protect over 10 million students and 15,000 schools every day. Securly is headquartered in San Jose, California with offices on three continents.

