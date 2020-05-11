Securly Achieves Record NPS Promoter Score, Publishes its Bi-Annual Customer Satisfaction Scorecard

SAN JOSE, Calif., May 10, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- End to end student safety in a fragmented market

Securly launched its cloud-based web filtering product, Filter, in 2013 in the K-12 market for school districts to use to achieve CIPA compliance by blocking porn, gambling, and proxy sites. In the years since, the company has grown from a focus on web filtering to a comprehensive solution for online student safety and device management. Filter focuses on web-searches, social-media and browsing. Auditor covers emails, docs and drive. Tipline provides anonymous reporting. 24 covers round the cloud monitoring for imminent threats. Classroom & MDM cover 1:1 initiatives and classroom & device management. Visitor provides sign-in and identity checks for school visitors. Messenger provides emergency notifications to the school community. Home & Go provide parental controls for 1:1 devices and personal mobile devices on the go.

Transparency in service quality of student safety services

With a broad range of services to offer, Securly also took on the challenge of maintaining high standards of service across its expanding portfolio.



First, in Q1 2019, co-founder & CEO, Vinay Mahadik announced a deep focus on quality and stability across Securly's portfolio.

Second, Securly was also the first and currently the only student safety and web-filter company that releases its Social Impact Report on metrics such as lives saved, bullying incidents detected, total messages scanned, and average response times etc.

Third, Securly recently announced its Service Organization Control (SOC2) Audit Certification on achieving world class student data privacy handling and internal operations.

With this press release, Securly takes yet another step towards such transparency in service quality by sharing its first and the student-safety industry's first customer satisfaction scorecard.

Record NPS Promoter, Retention & Satisfaction Scores

For January through April 2020, Securly achieved its record high NPS score of +72. This score is a significant jump from the same period last year when Securly announced its focus on quality and stability.

The Net Promoter Score is calculated based on responses to a single question: How likely is it that you would recommend our company/product/service to a peer or colleague? NPS can be as low as −100 (all detractors) or as high as +100 (all promoters). An NPS of +50 or over is considered as excellent. Securly's NPS score of +72 shows a strong presence of good will & word of mouth for its services in the student safety & device management space.

Other highlights from the NPS survey were that 78% of the customers were Promoters giving it a 9 or 10 rating on a scale 0-10. Only 6% of the customers surveyed were Detractors who gave it a score of 6 or less. The mean rating across all of the respondents was 9.1

During the same period, Securly also achieved a world class customer retention rate of 92% by customer-accounts for its Customer Success & Renewals team and a 98% rating on its Support team's Customer Satisfaction (CSAT) score.

Rich Watson, the SVP of Customer Success says, "It is truly incredible to have launched and innovated-across an array of products and services in such a short period of time, while still committing to & delivering on quality across product, support & customer success. This release was only our first milestone towards transparently sharing our service scorecard; we will be working towards third-party independently certified scorecards & granularity by product lines & services in the coming quarters."

