+++ Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple - kurz vor dem Ausbruch? Jetzt Krypto handeln! +++ -w-
07.10.2020 23:05:00

SecurityHQ, Managed Security Services Provider, Named as Supplier on Crown Commercial Service's (CCS) G-Cloud 12 Framework

LONDON, Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SecurityHQ is a 5th Gen Security Operations Centre, powered by Gartner's #1 rated SIEM with User Behaviour Analytics, SOAR, and Intelligence, driven by an army of 200+ expert analysts.

SecurityHQ, Managed Security Services Provider, Named as Supplier on Crown Commercial Service's (CCS) G-Cloud 12 Framework (PRNewsfoto/SecurityHQ)

Named as a supplier on Crown Commercial Service's (CCS) G-Cloud 12 framework, SecurityHQ is not just the ONLY 5th Gen SOC provider on G-Cloud, but also provides:

  • The only turnkey MDR service, powered by IBM QRadar & Resilient on G-Cloud
  • Bespoke MDR services, tailored to fit client needs
  • Powerful analytics and reporting

Crown Commercial Service (CCS) supports the public sector to achieve maximum commercial value when procuring common goods and services. Now public sector companies can procure SecurityHQ services via Digital Marketplace.

"At a time when UK Government organisations continue to be targeted by cyber adversaries, both foreign and domestic, this framework makes it easier for government entities to access skills and technology to help combat threats."

- Feras Tappuni, CEO, SecurityHQ

Key Benefits

  • London Based Security Operations and Data Centre
    Plus 6 global Security Operation Centres. Receive unrivalled regional expertise with international oversight of threat actor groups, methods, and motives.
  • Business Intelligence
    Make security events, both incident and risk specific, and relate all incidents to CIA impact against your systems, data and users.
  • Best Technology
    SecurityHQ only uses Gartner Magic Quadrant technology, such as IBM QRadar, Resilient, X-Force and more.
  • Incredible Analytics and Reporting
    Weekly reports and incident workflows, SLA management, data visualisation and document repository are presented via an Incident Management and Analytics Platform, so that actions are clear, and responses are quick.
  • Bespoke
    Every client is different. Risks, industries, geolocation, regulatory requirements, and processes demand a bespoke response. SecurityHQ are known for their adaptability towards security needs.

    • SecurityHQ's services can be found on the Gov.UK Digital Marketplace.  

    Firewall Management Service 

    Cyber Security Advisory Services 

    SIEM as a Service – Managed Detection and Response (MDR)

    Vulnerability Management Service  

    Managed Endpoint Protection (EPP+EDR+SOC)

    Managed Endpoint Protection (EPP+EDR+SOC) (Bring Your Own License)

    About SecurityHQ

    SecurityHQ prides itself on its global reputation as an advanced Managed Security Service Provider, delivering superior engineering-led solutions around the world. By combining dedicated experts, cutting-edge technology and processes, clients receive an enterprise grade experience that ensures that all IT virtual assets, cloud, and traditional infrastructures, are protected.

    Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sechq

    Twitter: https://twitter.com/security_hq

    LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/securityhq/

    Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1308184/SecurityHQ.jpg
    Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1196748/SecurityHQ_Logo.jpg

    For media enquiries, contact Eleanor Barlow: +44-(0)20-332-706-99, marketing@securityhq.com

    SecurityHQ Logo (PRNewsfoto/SecurityHQ)

    Banner Raiffeisen

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Newssuche

    GO

    Aktien Top Flop

    Sika 233.90
    		2.72 %
    Part Grp Hldg 857.60
    		1.80 %
    The Swatch Grp 222.10
    		1.46 %
    Givaudan 4’033.00
    		1.31 %
    LafargeHolcim 43.02
    		0.77 %
    Swisscom 488.40
    		-1.17 %
    Zurich Insur Gr 323.40
    		-1.40 %
    Swiss Life Hldg 354.80
    		-1.53 %
    Lonza Grp 552.20
    		-1.57 %
    Swiss Re 69.42
    		-1.98 %
    mehr

    Inside (Anzeige)

    07.10.20
    		Vontobel: Kampf ums Weisse Haus - Wer führt künftig die USA?
    07.10.20
    		UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
    07.10.20
    		SMI-Anleger agieren vorsichtig
    06.10.20
    		Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (75%) auf Geberit AG, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Nestle SA
    06.10.20
    		Interest Rate Differentials and the Demand for US Dollar
    05.10.20
    		Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV
    02.10.20
    		Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 13.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Credit Suisse, Julius Bär, UBS
    mehr

    Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

    05.10.20
    		Schroders: Motoren eines nachhaltigen Wandels: Anleger erwarten von den Unternehmen ein gesellschaftliches Bewusstsein
    01.10.20
    		Schroders: Wird die Dekarbonisierung der Megatrend der nächsten zehn Jahre sein?
    30.09.20
    		Schroders: Private real estate versus REITs - which performs best over the long term?
    mehr
    Erholung nach Trump’s Coronaschock?! | BX Swiss TV

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    Hohe Nachfrage nach Akkus und Batterien: Diese Unternehmen können profitieren
    Trump will Stimulus-Gespräche vorerst stoppen
    Santhera-Aktie stürzt ab: Santhera verabschiedet sich nach enttäuschenden Daten von DMD-Medikament
    BioNTech-Aktie beflügelt: Zulassungsprozess für Corona-Impfstoff von BioNTech startet
    CureVac macht Tempo: CureVac-Chefin Fotin-Mleczek über Corona-Impfstoff & Co.
    Dufry-Aktie schiesst hoch: Dufry-Aktionäre segnen Kapitalerhöhung ab
    Dufry macht weitere Angaben zur Kapitalerhöhung und zum laufenden Geschäft - Dufry-Aktie gibt nach
    Logitech-Aktien nach Berichten zu Apple unter starkem Verkaufsdruck
    US-Indizes schliessen höher -- SMI beendet den Handel tiefer -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
    Neben Volkswagen und Goldman Sachs: Spotify-Gründer steigt bei schwedischem Tesla-Konkurrenten ein

    Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

    US-Indizes schliessen höher -- SMI beendet den Handel tiefer -- DAX schliesst im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich ohne gemeinsame Richtung
    Der heimische Aktienmarkt verbuchte zur Wochenmitte Verluste. Der deutsche Leitindex schaffte noch den Sprung in die Gewinnzone. An den asiatischen Märkten konnten sich Anleger am Mittwoch nicht auf eine klare Richtung einigen. An der Wall Street wurden Gewinne verbucht.

    Finanzen.net News

    Nachrichten

    pagehit

    Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
    schlecht sehr gut


    Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

    Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

    Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB