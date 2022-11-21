SMI 11'085 0.4%  SPI 14'161 0.3%  Dow 33'700 -0.1%  DAX 14'380 -0.4%  Euro 0.9820 0.0%  EStoxx50 3'909 -0.4%  Gold 1'738 -0.7%  Bitcoin 15'100 -2.8%  Dollar 0.9587 0.0%  Öl 87.8 0.1% 
-w- Jetzt bis zu CHF 500 Cashback bei Cornèrtrader erhalten. Hier informieren!
Top News
Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu verkaufen
Alle Dominos Pizza-Aktien verkauft: So sieht Bill Ackmans Portfolio im dritten Quartal aus
Profitables Autogeschäft: So viel Gewinn macht Tesla pro Fahrzeug
Donald Trump vor erneuter US-Kandidatur: Wie steht es um sein soziales Netzwerk Truth Social?
Zoom-Aktie im nachbörslichen NASDAQ-Handel im Plus: Zoom Video Communications legt beim Umsatz zu
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
BioNTech (ADRs) A2PSR2 Tesla A1CX3T NEL ASA A0B733 Microsoft Corp. 870747 Amazon 906866 Siemens Energy AG ENER6Y Apple Inc. 865985 BASF BASF11 Lufthansa AG 823212 NVIDIA Corp. 918422 Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) 710000 Bayer BAY001 Plug Power Inc. A1JA81 Daimler Truck DTR0CK TUI TUAG00
Suche...
1 Aktie gratis
22.11.2022 00:21:00

Security Teams Must Better Collaborate with Employees to Create More Effective Policies, Says Info-Tech Research Group

Security success comes from employee input and enhanced training on policies.

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022/PRNewswire/ - As data breaches and security incidents continue to increase, research indicates that security policies do not shape good employee behavior or security-conscious practices. To assist security leaders in enhancing their overall security posture with a defensible and prescriptive policy suite, global IT research and advisory firm Info-Tech Research Group has published a new industry blueprint titled Develop and Deploy Security Policies.

Info-Tech Research Group's guide to enhancing an organization's overall security posture, from the firm's

Adhering to security policies is rarely a priority to users as compliance often feels like interference with daily workflow, and for many organizations, these policies do not have the desired effect.

"A policy for policy's sake is useless if it isn't being used to ensure proper processes are followed," says Danny Hammond, security research analyst at Info-Tech Research Group. "A policy should exist for more than just checking a requirement box. Policies need to be quantified, qualified, and enforced for them to be relevant."

Info-Tech's research shows that employees are not paying attention to policies, which could be due to a lack of awareness and understanding of the security policy's purpose, how it benefits the organization, and the importance of compliance when policies are distributed. Furthermore, informal, un-rationalized, ad hoc policies do not explicitly outline responsibilities, are rarely comprehensive, and are difficult to implement, revise, and maintain.

The blueprint explains that creating good policies is only half the solution. To nurture an effective security policy and increase engagement, organizations must make a concerted approach to developing a policy lifecycle that involves stakeholders from development to deployment, review, and monitoring.

"No published framework is going to be a perfect fit for any organization, so take the time to compare business operations and culture with security requirements to determine which ones apply to keep the organization secure," explains Hammond.

Info-Tech's blueprint outlines a policy management lifecycle that will enable leaders to keep policies current, effective, and compliant. The recommended lifecycle includes four key steps:

  • Define Security Policy Program: Generate a roadmap to guide the order of policy development based on organizational policy requirements and the target audience.

  • Develop and Implement Policy Suite: Policies must be reasonable, auditable, enforceable, and measurable. Policy items that meet these requirements will have a higher level of adherence.

  • Communicate Policy Program: Awareness and training on security policies should be targeted and must be relevant to the employee's job. Employees will be more attentive and willing to incorporate what they learn if they feel the training was designed to help them.

  • Measure Policy Program: Gaining feedback on policy compliance is important for updates and adaptation, as well as monitoring policy alignment to business objectives.

    • According to the research and expert insights, while management support is essential to initiating a strong security posture, allowing employees to provide input on the development of security policies will lead to easier incorporation of the policies into the daily routines of workers, with less resistance. The security team will also be viewed as less of an enforcer and more of a partner.

    For more insights, download the Develop and Deploy Security Policies blueprint.

    To learn about Info-Tech Research Group or to download the latest research, visit infotech.com.

    About Info-Tech Research Group
    Info-Tech Research Group is one of the world's leading information technology research and advisory firms, proudly serving over 30,000 IT professionals. The company produces unbiased and highly relevant research to help CIOs and IT leaders make strategic, timely, and well-informed decisions. For 25 years, Info-Tech has partnered closely with IT teams to provide them with everything they need, from actionable tools to analyst guidance, ensuring they deliver measurable results for their organizations.

    Media professionals can register for unrestricted access to research across IT, HR, and software and over 200 IT and Industry analysts through the ITRG Media Insiders Program. To gain access, contact pr@infotech.com.

    Info-Tech Research Group Logo (CNW Group/Info-Tech Research Group)

    Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/security-teams-must-better-collaborate-with-employees-to-create-more-effective-policies-says-info-tech-research-group-301684444.html

    SOURCE Info-Tech Research Group

    INFLATION: WELTWEIT STEIGEN DIE PREISE

    Viele Anleger setzen deshalb auf den Aktiv verwalteten Global Inflation Protection Basket. Informieren Sie sich über die breit gestreute Auswahl an robusten Aktien & ETFs.
    ﻿

    Eintrag hinzufügen

    Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

    Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

    Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

    CHF
    Hinzufügen

    Swiss ETF Awards 2023 Gewinner: 21Shares – Bernhard Wenger | BX Swiss TV

    Bei den Swiss ETF Awards 2023 wurden die besten ETFs sowie ETPs ausgezeichnet. Den Publikumspreis in der Kategorie «ETP-Haus des Jahres» gewann 21Shares.
    Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss AG erläutert Bernhard Wenger, Head of Northern Europe bei 21Shares, was 21Shares so besonders macht.

    Mehr Inforation zu den ETF Awards 2023: hier auf BXplus & im finanzen.ch Special

    Publikum honoriert Krypto-Engagement im passiven Bereich – Swiss ETF Awards 2023 | BX TV

    Inside Trading & Investment

    21.11.22 Chefwechsel bei Visa
    21.11.22 Fussball, Glühwein und Feiertage
    21.11.22 Marktüberblick: SAP leidet unter Herabstufung
    21.11.22 MarketFlow Live en français - Stocks rose 📈 FOMC minutes 📣 Oil fell 🛢️
    21.11.22 Vontobel: derimail - Zum Wochenstart: BRCs auf Nestlé, Novartis und Roche
    21.11.22 DAX – Die Luft wird zunehmend dünner
    21.11.22 Publikum honoriert Krypto-Engagement im passiven Bereich – Swiss ETF Awards 2023 | BX TV
    21.11.22 SMI mit starkem Wochenausklang
    18.11.22 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 20.00% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf Infineon, Tesla
    17.11.22 Julius Bär: - u.a. 8.50% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Tecan Group AG
    mehr

    Mini-Futures auf SMI

    Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
    Short 11'513.15 19.62 HZSSMU
    Short 11'748.09 13.85 DPSSMU
    Short 12'183.35 8.94 DRSSMU
    SMI-Kurs: 11'085.04 21.11.2022 17:31:37
    Long 10'647.36 19.97 DNSSMU
    Long 10'376.72 13.52 A6SSMU
    Long 9'967.00 8.97 VSSM5U
    Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

    Meistgelesene Nachrichten

    ABB-Aktie in Grün: Neue Gelder für ABB-Börsenkandidaten E-Mobility
    Alle Dominos Pizza-Aktien verkauft: So sieht Bill Ackmans Portfolio im dritten Quartal aus
    Einstieg in den Chipsektor: So hat Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway im dritten Quartal investiert
    "Gauner, Kriminelle, Betrüger": Krypto-Skeptiker Roubini teilt gegen Binance-Chef und weitere Krypto-Akteure aus
    Profitables Autogeschäft: So viel Gewinn macht Tesla pro Fahrzeug
    Julius Bär-Aktie im Plus: Wieder Neugelder von Juli bis Oktober generiert
    Nestlé-Aktie gefragt: Nespresso will Kaffee-Papierkapsel auf den Markt bringen
    Stadler Rail-Aktie knapp im Minus: Auftrag von Lausanner TL geht an Stadler Rail
    SMI zum Handelsschluss erholt -- DAX letztendlich leichter -- Wall Street beendet Handel in Rot -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich überwiegend im Minus
    Drittes Quartal 2022: Das hat sich im Aktiendepot von George Soros verändert

    finanzen.net News

    Datum Titel
    {{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
    		{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

    Nachrichten

    • Nachrichten zu Aktien
    • Alle Nachrichten
    pagehit
    Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.