20.03.2020 13:38:00

Security Properties Acquires Outlook at Pilot Butte in Bend, OR

SEATTLE, March 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 5, 2020, Security Properties and a university endowment purchased Outlook at Pilot Butte, a 205-unit, Class-A multifamily community located in Bend, OR for $52,000,000. This is Security Properties' third acquisition in the Bend market.

Outlook at Pilot Butte is conveniently located on Bend's eastside just a five minute drive from Downtown. The property is situated at the base of Bend's most iconic landmark, Pilot Butte. The 114-acre Pilot Butte State Scenic Viewpoint rises nearly 500 feet above its surroundings and includes a two-mile hiking trail to the summit. More than 750,000 locals and tourists visit Pilot Butte each year.

In recent years Bend has become nationally recognized for its relatively low cost of living paired with its high quality of life. Outdoor enthusiasts frequent the varying bike trails and walking paths, innumerable golf courses, rivers, and proximate ski resorts. Bend also boasts an array of breweries and restaurants, as well as the Les Schwab Amphitheatre, an outdoor, riverfront venue that hosts a mix of year round concerts and events. The area has become home to a diverse and ever-expanding business community, anchored by a mix of biomedical companies, regional hospitals, national-scale microbreweries, resorts, and Silicon Valley tech transplants.

The units at Outlook at Pilot Butte offer a mix of 1- and 2- bedroom floorplans. The apartment homes feature well-appointed kitchens, air conditioning, spacious walk-in closets, in-unit full-size washers and dryers, as well as private patios / balconies. Additionally, the property offers a clubhouse with resident lounge, best-in-class fitness center, game room, bicycle storage facility and both an outdoor fireplace and fire pit lounge.

The asset represents a core-plus investment with light interior and exterior renovation characteristics. SP will be adding cosmetic upgrades to unit interiors as well as enhancing the existing amenity spaces.

Alex Gauper, Investment Manager at Security Properties says, "Bend continues to be a top target market for SP due to its compelling combination of affordability and overall quality of life. This is a top-of-the-market asset that will combine well with our existing market footprint and provide excellent returns for our investors as Bend continues to grow."

The property will be managed by Security Properties-affiliate Security Properties Residential.

About Security Properties

Security Properties is a national real estate investment, development, and operating company headquartered in Seattle, Washington. For more than 50 years, Security Properties has provided quality housing to its residents as well as excellent financial performance for its investors. Since its founding, Security Properties has acquired or developed over 83,000 residential units at a cost of over $5.7 billion. Security Properties maintains a focused multi-family strategy supported by integrated teams of professional acquisition, development, construction, investment, and property management specialists. For more information, visit www.securityproperties.com

About Security Properties Residential

Security Properties Residential is the affiliated property management firm of Security Properties, created to increase the value of its real estate holdings by more closely managing its assets.  Operating throughout the Western U.S., Security Properties Residential is committed to delivering exceptional service to its apartment communities and residents. Services include property, construction and compliance management services that create positive living environments for residents and build value for clients.

News media contact:

Ed McGovern, 206.628.8019
236353@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/security-properties-acquires-outlook-at-pilot-butte-in-bend-or-301027271.html

SOURCE Security Properties

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

10:44
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
10:30
EURO STOXX 50: Beschleunigter Baisse-Trend vor dem Abschluss
08:45
Vontobel: derimail - 40% Sicherheitspuffer - und nur der letzte Tag zählt
08:04
SMI macht kräftigen Satz nach oben
06:03
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Kursverfall / Nestlé – Aufwärtskorrektur durch?
19.03.20
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV
18.03.20
How Oil Prices Impact Agriculture
03.03.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 13.55% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (50%) auf NVIDIA Corp
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

18.03.20
Schroders: Mögliche Auswirkungen des Klimawandels auf die Finanzmärkte
11.03.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzanlagen Unternehmerinnen wirkungsvoll unterstützen und einen Beitrag zur Schliessung der Kreditlücke leisten können
10.03.20
Schroders: Zehn falsche Annahmen über Stewardship
mehr
Die Volatilität hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Indizes schliessen fester -- SMI klettert bis Handelsende kräftig -- DAX dreht ins Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Europaweites Leerverkaufsverbot: Sinnvoll in Zeiten der Corona-Krise?
Norwegische Krone bricht ein - Notenbank signalisiert Eingriff
Dufry: Offenbar wurden mit Margin Call Millionen Aktien abgestossen - Aktie über 20 % im Plus
ASMALLWORLD-Aktie schiesst hoch: ASMALLWORLD schreibt 2019 schwarze Zahlen
SNB-Interventionen nehmen 2020 zu - 2019 in beschränktem Ausmass
Credit Suisse ist im ersten Quartal bisher gut unterwegs - Zahlen schieben CS-Aktie an
Aktienmarkt nicht länger überbewertet: Stockt Buffett jetzt auf?
Voraussichtlich ab Herbst zu kaufen: Diese Features könnte die neue Apple Watch Series 6 haben
SMI gibt Gewinne ab -- DAX im Aufwind -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI gibt Gewinne ab -- DAX im Aufwind -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Der heimische Markt kann seine Gewinne vor dem Wochenende nicht halten. Der deutsche Leitindex tendiert um die Marke von 9'000 Punkten. Die Märkte in Fernost konnten am Freitag Gewinne verzeichnen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB