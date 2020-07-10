|
Security Industry Association Announces Winners of the 2020 SIA New Product Showcase Awards
SILVER SPRING, Md., July 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Security Industry Association (SIA) has announced the 2020 winners of the SIA New Product Showcase Awards, the flagship awards program in partnership with ISC West recognizing innovative security products, services and solutions. Top among the winners – who were recognized July 9 during a virtual awards show – was Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, receiving the 2020 Best New Product Award.
Since its inception in 1979, the SIA New Product Showcase has been the security industry's premier product awards program. New products are reviewed by a panel of judges with extensive industry experience, and in 2020, following significant deliberations, the 30 judges presented awards for technologies covering 23 product and service categories.
Leica Geosystems, part of Hexagon, received the Best New Product honor for its 3D Surveillance With Leica BLK247, submitted in the Emerging Technologies category.
The 3D Surveillance With Leica BLK247 is "a first-of-its-kind reality capture sensor for building security and operations," said Leica Geosystems. "It is the latest product in the company's BLK product line, a collection of reality capture, scanning and photogrammetry hardware and software. The BLK247 offers continuous, 24/7 LiDAR-based 3D monitoring and change detection within spaces. It does this using LiDAR, 3D digital fencing and continuous scanning to monitor buildings and spaces 24 hours a day, 7 days a week."
The prestigious Judges' Choice Award was presented to Suprema Inc. for the Airfob Patch product, submitted in the Access Control Devices & Peripherals Hardware – Wireless category.
"Airfob Patch is the world's first mobile-to-RF-card signal translator, enabling mobile phones to communicate with the existing RF card readers," said Suprema Inc. "Wire, batteries nor construction is required for installation. Airfob Patch charges itself by using the existing RF field signals transmitted from the RF reader. It transforms the RF fields into its own power source."
Additionally, John Spooner – executive vice president at Alarm Detection Systems and an active volunteer judge in the SIA New Product Showcase program – received the New Product Showcase Merit Award, which recognizes an individual or company who, through their support of the New Product Showcase, demonstrates a commitment to the vision and mission of the program, contributes to its success and promotes the advancement of SIA and the security industry overall.
"SIA is proud to present John Spooner with the 2020 SIA New Product Showcase Merit Award; John has not missed a single SIA New Product Showcase event since he began as an active volunteer judge in the program 17 years ago," said Chris Grniet, chair of the SIA New Product Showcase Committee. "He has always been a fair and honest participant and has never hesitated to jump in and help whenever we need him. He has been exemplary in his commitment, participation and ability to help the group reach consensus."
"Following hours of panel-driven judging and technology demonstrations, SIA is thrilled to recognize the 2020 winners of the SIA New Product Showcase Awards for their innovative products, services and contributions representing the best new offerings in the market," said SIA CEO Don Erickson. "SIA applauds all the honorees who received awards in 2020 and particularly Leica Geosystems and Suprema Inc. for standing out in this highly competitive field of entrants to earn the Best New Product and Judges' Choice distinctions. Additionally, we congratulate John Spooner on receiving the 2020 New Product Showcase Merit Award in recognition of his many valuable contributions to this premier program."
The 2020 SIA New Product Showcase winners are:
Best New Product Award
- Winner – Leica Geosystems, Part of Hexagon: 3D Surveillance With Leica BLK247
Judges' Choice Award
- Winner – Suprema Inc.: Airfob Patch
New Product Showcase Merit Award
- Winner – John Spooner, executive vice president, Alarm Detection Systems
Category Awards
Access Control Devices & Peripherals Hardware – Wireless
- Winner – dormakaba: BEST Switch™ Tech
Access Control Software, Hardware, Devices & Peripherals – Wired
- Winner – Swiftlane: Swiftlane Access Control
- Honorable Mention – Altronix Corporation: Tango
Anti-Terrorism/Force Protection
- Winner – Gibraltar Perimeter Security: G-1441 Ultra-Shallow Bollard
Biometrics
- Winner – IDEMIA: VisionPass
Commercial Monitoring Solutions
- Winner – IronYun Inc.: AI NVR Edge Analytics
Communications and Networking Solutions
- Winner – Axis Communications, Inc.: AXIS C8210 Network Audio Amplifier
Convergence and Integration Solutions
- Winner – Blue Light: Blue Fusion
Design, Diagnostic and Installation
- Winner – Alarm.com: On-Site Wrap Up
Emergency and Mass Communication Systems
- Winner – Verint: NowForce
Emerging Technologies
- Winner – BioConnect: BioConnect's Unified Mobile Access Solution
Environmental Monitoring Systems
- Winner – IPVideo Corporation: HALO IOT Smart Sensor 2.0
Fire/Life Safety
- Winner – Kidde: Kidde Optica Smoke Detectors
Hosted Solutions/Managed Services
- Winner – SiteOwl: SiteOwl
Intrusion Detection and Prevention Solutions (Physical) – Wireless
- Winner – Alula: Slimline Touchpad
- Honorable Mention – Cartell: CW-SYS Wireless Driveway System
Lock and Key Solutions
- Winner –Medeco: All Weather Padlock
- Honorable Mention – Abloy Oy: ABLOY® BEAT
Mobile Solutions (Connected)
- Winner – CloudScann: Visual Intelligence Control Center (VICC) With VisualC3 Mobile
- Honorable Mention: Rapid Response Monitoring: rapidSMS
Smart Home Solutions
- Winner – Alarm.com/Building36: Smart Water Valve+Meter
Threat/Risk Management Software Applications
- Winner – Splan Inc.: SIVI™ – Splan Intelligent Visitor Insights
Video Surveillance Advanced Imaging Technologies
- Winner – Axis Communications, Inc.: AXIS Live Privacy Shield
Video Surveillance Cameras (HD/Megapixel)
- Winner – Bosch Security and Safety Systems: MIC IP Ultra 7100i
- Honorable Mention – Hanwha Techwin: PNM-9085RQZ
Video Surveillance Data Storage
- Winner – Dragonfruit AI: Dragonfruit LiveArchive
Video Surveillance Hardware and Accessories
- Winner – EIZO Inc.: FDF2711W-IP
Video Surveillance Management Systems
- Winner – Airship Industries, Inc.: Airship EMS v5.4.5
During the 2020 SIA New Product Showcase virtual awards ceremony, in addition to the presentation of the overall and category-specific awards, attendees enjoyed hearing insights from New Product Showcase judges into innovations driving product advancements in the security industry. Learn more about the SIA New Product Showcase here.
About SIA
SIA is the leading trade association for global security solution providers, with over 1,000 innovative member companies representing thousands of security leaders and experts who shape the future of the security industry. SIA protects and advances its members' interests by advocating pro-industry policies and legislation at the federal and state levels, creating open industry standards that enable integration, advancing industry professionalism through education and training, opening global market opportunities and collaborating with other like-minded organizations. As the premier sponsor of ISC Events expos and conferences, SIA ensures its members have access to top-level buyers and influencers, as well as unparalleled learning and network opportunities. SIA also enhances the position of its members in the security marketplace through SIA GovSummit, which brings together private industry with government decision makers, and Securing New Ground, the security industry's top executive conference for peer-to-peer networking.
About ISC West
ISC West (in partnership with premier sponsor SIA) is the largest converged security event of the year, constantly evolving to educate security professionals on the tools and skills needed to protect against today's emerging cyber-physical security threats and the anticipated ones of tomorrow. The 50+-year-old ISC Security Events brand is trusted to provide the assets and knowledge needed to fight emerging threats. International and domestic companies and brands across physical, IT and IoT security debut their new products at the trade show to thousands of security industry professionals. Through its partnership with SIA, ISC West offers accredited educational sessions on all types of industry topics through SIA Education@ISC.
SOURCE Security Industry Association
