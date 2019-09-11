<
11.09.2019 13:37:00

Securitas to Arrange Investor Day on December 5

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Securitas welcomesrepresentatives from the financial market and media to the Investor Day in Stockholm on Thursday, December 5, 2019, starting at 13.00 p.m. CET to app. 17.00 p.m. CET.

Securitas' President and CEO Magnus Ahlqvist will together with CFO Bart Adam and the Group Management team update investors, analysts and media on Securitas' operations and strategy. Topics will include the strategic focus of Securitas as well as the transformation of Securitas into a leader within intelligent security. The Investor Day will conclude with a Q&A session.

Time and place: The Investor Day will take place at Securitas headquarters in Stockholm at Lindhagensplan 70 and will begin at 13.00 p.m. CET to app. 17.00 p.m. CET. Registration and lunch from 12.00.

Registration: If you wish to attend, please e-mail your registration to clara.lownander@securitas.com at November 25 the latest.

Web cast: The speakers' presentations will be web casted live at the following link: https://securitas.videosync.fi/2019-12-05-investor_day2019. If you wish to follow the presentations via the web cast, you can register via the link already now. A recorded version of the webcast will be available on the same web page after the event.

This press release is also available at: www.securitas.com 

Information:
Micaela Sjökvist
Head of IR
Securitas AB
mobile +46-76-116-7443 or
email micaela.sjokvist@securitas.com 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/securitas/r/securitas-to-arrange-investor-day-on-december-5,c2901034

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/1062/2901034/1103971.pdf

Release

