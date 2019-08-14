14.08.2019 23:49:00

SecureLink Named to Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies--the Inc. 5000

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SecureLink, the leader in vendor privileged access management, announced today it has been named to the annual Inc. 5000, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies.

"Making the Inc. 5000 list for a second time validates the progress made in building a high-growth, sustainable business that is focused on serving a significant market need," said Joe Devine, CEO of SecureLink. "With so many high-profile data breaches being attributed to remote access by third parties, organizations recognize they can easily close this critical security gap in their IT infrastructure by using our vendor privileged access management solution." 

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. SecureLink's profile page can be found at www.inc.com/profile/securelink.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," says Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."

Inc. 5000 Methodology
The 2019 Inc. 5000 is ranked according to percentage revenue growth when comparing 2015 and 2018. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2015. They had to be U.S.-based, privately held, for profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2018. 

About SecureLink
SecureLink is the leader in managing vendor privileged access and remote support for both highly regulated enterprise organizations and technology vendors. SecureLink serves more than 30,000 organizations worldwide. World-class companies across multiple industries including healthcare, financial services, legal, gaming, and retail rely on SecureLink's secure, purpose-built platform. SecureLink is headquartered in Austin, Texas. For more information about SecureLink, visit www.securelink.com.

Contact:

Cherilyn Stringer
917-456-7376
cstringer@securelink.com 

 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/securelink-named-to-annual-list-of-americas-fastest-growing-private-companiesthe-inc-5000-300902026.html

SOURCE SecureLink

