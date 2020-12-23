SMI 10’403 1.0%  SPI 12’979 1.0%  Dow 30’016 -0.7%  DAX 13’418 1.3%  Euro 1.0821 -0.2%  EStoxx50 3’497 1.4%  Gold 1’861 -0.9%  Bitcoin 20’993 3.8%  Dollar 0.8894 0.3%  Öl 49.8 -2.0% 
23.12.2020 04:16:00

Secure One Capital Plays Secret Santa

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On Saturday, the employees and management of Secure One Capital played Secret Santa by providing presents, gift cards and some much-needed Christmas cheer to families who participate in programs offered by SteppingUP by OCCHC.

Secure One Capital Retail Sales Manager, Bobby Foster delivers gift packages to a family participating in the drive-through Secret Santa event.

The COVID aware drive-through event was attended by members of the company's management team and employees who greeted face-masked-clad families and presented them with over $11,000 in gifts which included items from family's wish lists and children's letters to Santa.

"We understand that we were very fortunate this year," said CEO, Jim Pate.  He continued, "As a team, we felt it was important to help families have a little normalcy and hope in their lives, and perhaps, a merry Christmas in the middle of this pandemic.

COO, Ryan Marier, stated, "I am very happy that we were able to make a difference in the lives of so many families," adding, "It is one thing to help someone purchase a home or to improve their financial situation with a refinance, but it is something else to hand a child something that they just don't want, but truly need." 

SOCC employees also contributed toys to the SteppingUP toy drive.  The toy drive giveaway coincided with the Secret Santa event and together impacted over 60 Orange County families.  

Event co-organizers, Tara Thach-Le, of SteppingUP and Bill Robertson of Secure One, said, "We could not be more pleased with what we were able to accomplish during this especially challenging holiday season." 

Earlier in December, Secure One Capital management and employees also contributed $5,100 in cash plus over 100 pounds of pasta and sauce to the KFI AM 640 Pasta-thon benefitting Caterina's Club.

In 2020, Secure One Capital was named to Inc. Magazine's list of 5,000 Fastest Growing Companies for the fourth time and in 2018, was honored to receive the BBB Torch Award for Business Ethics. 

Secure One Capital is a privately held, Orange County based, mortgage lender in business since 1995.  They offer FHA, VA, and conventional mortgage loan programs in twelve states.  Licensing and disclosures are available at www.SecureOneCapital.com.   Click career opportunities if interested in exploring a career with Secure One Capital.

Bill Robertson
Public Relations Manager
3200 Park Center Drive
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
949-337-4700
BillR@SecureOneCapital.com
www.SecureOneCapital.com
#TheSecureOnes

 

S1C logo (PRNewsfoto/Secure One Capital)

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secure-one-capital-plays-secret-santa-301197904.html

SOURCE Secure One Capital

