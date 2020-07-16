16.07.2020 00:36:00

SECURE ENERGY Announces Publication of 2019 Sustainability Report and Confirms Timing of Second Quarter Results

CALGARY, AB, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ - SECURE ENERGY Services Inc. ("SECURE") (TSX: SES) announced today that the Corporation's 2019 Sustainability Report can be found on the Corporation's website. Striving to be a leader in our industry in the areas of health, safety, and environmental protection remains a key priority to SECURE. We recognize the importance of these issues to our employees, our customers and to the communities where we live and work. Over the past year, we have made significant progress to further embed sustainability throughout our business and are continually improving our strategies to deliver on our commitments to sustainability. The 2019 Sustainability Report highlights these commitments, the positive impacts made by our ongoing initiatives, and information on how we plan to improve.

The Corporation is dedicated to creating value for our customers by providing innovative solutions that help reduce costs and the environmental impact associated with delivering energy to the world. Canada has the highest environmental, human-rights, safety and labour standards, and we are proud of the role we play in delivering Canadian energy, so people and communities thrive.

SECURE also announced today that it expects to release its 2020 second quarter financial and operating results after market close on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. Interim Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis will be posted to SECURE's website and SEDAR following the release.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a TSX publicly traded energy business providing industry leading customer solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in western Canada and certain regions in the United States ("U.S.") through its network of midstream processing and storage facilities, crude oil and water pipelines, and crude by rail terminals located throughout key resource plays in western Canada, North Dakota and Oklahoma. SECURE's core midstream infrastructure operations generate cash flows from oil production processing and disposal, produced water disposal, and crude oil storage, logistics, and marketing. SECURE also provides comprehensive environmental and fluid management for landfill disposal, onsite abandonment, remediation and reclamation, drilling, completion and production operations for oil and gas producers in western Canada. 

