+++ Ihre Meinung ist uns wichtig: Wie zufrieden sind Sie mit finanzen.ch? - Hier an unserer Umfrage teilnehmen! +++ -w-
15.11.2019 19:30:00

SECURE Energy Announces December 2019 Dividend

CALGARY, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW/ - SECURE Energy Services Inc. ("Secure") (TSX – SES) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the month of December 2019 of $0.0225 per common share payable on or about December 16, 2019 to shareholders of record on December 1, 2019. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada). To be an eligible shareholder, a shareholder must be resident in Canada and must not be a "U.S. person" within the meaning of U.S. federal securities laws. 

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in the United States, in any province or territory of Canada or in any other jurisdiction.  The securities to be offered have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any U.S. state securities laws and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or absent an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable U.S. state securities laws. 

ABOUT SECURE ENERGY SERVICES INC.
Secure is a TSX publicly traded integrated energy business with midstream infrastructure, environmental and technical solutions divisions providing industry leading customer solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in western Canada and certain regions in the United States ("U.S.").

SOURCE SECURE Energy Services Inc.

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

16:50
Vontobel: Vontobel derinews-Blog | Highlights
13:30
OPEC sieht Ölmarkt Anfang 2020 überversorgt
10:37
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen u.a. mit 10.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Societe Generale SA, adidas AG, Deutsche Bank AG
08:40
SMI fester erwartet
07:14
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Trendwechsel auf long wohl gescheitert / Adecco – Widerstand verhindert weiteren Anstieg
14.11.19
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV
11.11.19
Raiffeisen: Newsletter Strukturierte Anlageprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08.11.19
Schroders Institutional Investor Study 2019
08.11.19
Schroders: Lässt sich eine Energieklemme vermeiden?
31.10.19
Schroders: Infografik: ein Schnappschuss von der Weltwirtschaft im Oktober 2019
mehr
Amun startet mit ETPs in CHF an der BX Swiss | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Zurich Insurance setzt sich ehrgeizige Ziele - Aktie dreht leicht ins Plus
Eurokurs fällt auf tiefsten Stand seit einem Monat - auch zum Franken tiefer
Schindler will thyssenkrupp-Liftsparte nicht kaufen
SNB ist profitabler als Apple - warum die Aktionäre trotzdem in die Röhre schauen
Diese S&P 500-Aktien sind bei Anlegern am beliebtesten
Darum fällt der Euro zum Franken unter 1,09
Genfer Unilabs soll offenbar für 4,4 Milliarden Franken verkauft werden
Deutsche Bank: Diese Risiken sollten Anleger in 2020 im Blick behalten
US-Börsen gehen kaum verändert aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX: Leichter in den Feierabend -- Asiens Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
Canopy Growth-Aktie rauscht nach unten: Canopy Growth enttäuscht beim Umsatz und macht mehr Verlust

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht im Plus ins Wochenende -- DAX schliesst freundlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mehrheitlich höher
Der heimische Markt wies am Freitag grüne Vorzeichen aus. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es etwas ruhiger zu. Neue Hoffnung im Handelskonflikt sorgt für eine erneute Rekordjagd an der Wall Street. Die Börsen in Fernost entwickelten sich überwiegend freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB