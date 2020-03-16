SECURE ENERGY Announces April 2020 Dividend

CALGARY, March 16, 2020 /CNW/ - SECURE ENERGY Services Inc.'s ("SECURE") (TSX – SES) Board of Directors has declared a dividend for the month of April 2020 of $0.0225 per common share payable on or about April 15, 2020 to shareholders of record on April 1, 2020. This dividend is an eligible dividend for the purpose of the Income Tax Act (Canada). To be an eligible shareholder, a shareholder must be resident in Canada and must not be a "U.S. person" within the meaning of United States ("U.S. ") federal securities laws.

ABOUT SECURE

SECURE is a TSX publicly traded energy business providing industry leading customer solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in western Canada and certain regions in the U.S. through its three operating segments: Midstream Infrastructure, Environmental Solutions and Technical Solutions. SECURE owns and operates a network of over fifty midstream facilities throughout key resource plays in western Canada, North Dakota and Oklahoma. SECURE's core midstream infrastructure operations generate cash flows from oil production processing and disposal, produced water disposal, and crude oil logistics, marketing and storage.

