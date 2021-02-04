SMI 10’836 0.6%  SPI 13’519 0.5%  Dow 30’979 0.8%  DAX 14’040 0.8%  Euro 1.0819 0.0%  EStoxx50 3’635 0.7%  Gold 1’787 -2.5%  Bitcoin 33’081 -2.0%  Dollar 0.9035 0.5%  Öl 58.3 -0.7% 
04.02.2021 16:52:00

SECU Enhances Digital Banking Experience with New Virtual Financial Center

BALTIMORE, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SECU, Maryland's largest state chartered credit union, announced today that it has recently launched a new Virtual Financial Center, an enhanced digital banking experience designed to further meet the evolving expectations and financial needs of members, businesses and the community. The Virtual Financial Center elevates the traditional mobile or online banking experience by combining the convenience of digital interactions with the comfort of human assistance.

SECU, Maryland’s largest state chartered credit union, launches a new Virtual Financial Center, an enhanced digital banking experience.

Inspired by member feedback, SECU has increased the self-serve functionalities of its Virtual Financial Center, while also simulating the in-person experience of visiting a branch. When entering the Virtual Financial Center, members are greeted by a Virtual Member Advisor who uses easy-to-follow prompts and how-to videos to provide access and step-by-step guidance to a range of financial services:

  • Become a member or open a new account
  • Order a new debit card or checks
  • Apply for a credit card or loan
  • Pay a one-time bill or set up recurring payments
  • Report credit card, debit card or check fraud

Members also have several options to receive live assistance, such as chatting with a Member Advisor or scheduling a virtual appointment.

"While digital banking has become a safe and convenient way for consumers to receive financial services, it can often lack a level of humanity that exists at physical locations. To maintain the strong relationship and trust we've built with our members, we needed to reimagine digital services so our connections with members continued to be personal and relevant," said Becky Smith, EVP and Chief Strategy & Marketing Officer for SECU Maryland. "Through the Virtual Financial Center, we are providing members with a simplified and connected digital experience at every touchpoint. They have the option to quickly get answers or access services themselves, but can still feel confident that there is live help if needed."

As part of its commitment to improving the financial lives of its members, SECU will continue to optimize its Virtual Financial Center by gauging member sentiment, adding new content, and improving personalization and automation.

To experience the Virtual Financial Center, visit https://secuvirtualcenter.org/virtual-center.

About SECU (State Employees' Credit Union of Maryland)
SECU ("see-Q"), Maryland's largest state chartered credit union, serves 260,000 members across the state. As a member-owned, not-for-profit, SECU puts its members first. Membership is open to all Maryland state employees and their families, University System of Maryland students, graduates, staff and their families, Bank At Work partners and many others. Headquartered in Linthicum, Md., SECU has 22 financial centers and provides access to 30,000 free ATMs through the CO-OP network. With more than $4 billion in assets, SECU ranks among the top 60 credit unions nationwide based on total assets in the U.S. Insured by NCUA. For more information, visit www.secumd.org or follow SECU on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/secu-enhances-digital-banking-experience-with-new-virtual-financial-center-301222476.html

SOURCE SECU

