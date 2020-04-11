+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
11.04.2020 21:00:00

SecondOpinionExpert announces issuance of U.S. patent for method of generating Objective Medical Second Opinions

DANA POINT, Calif., April 11, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- SecondOpinionExpert, Inc. (SOE), a leading healthcare technology company, announced today that the United States Patent and Trademark Office issued U.S. Patent 10,403,395 entitled "Method and Apparatus for Generating Objective Medical Second Medical Opinion." The patent covers the company's proprietary system that provides patients with objective medical second opinions from licensed physicians through the internet.

SecondOpinionExpert's online technology increases the quality and efficiency of healthcare delivery, improves healthcare access and empowers patients to make better informed medical decisions. The HIPAA-compliant patented platform leverages recent advancements in information technology and electronic medical record systems enabling the company to provide fast, reliable and secure online medical opinions. The system provides patients greater peace of mind in knowing that they have a medical expert's perspective for their medical decisions.

"With our patented technology and our independent panel of world-class physicians, we are able to provide a very cost-effective choice to improve health care while reducing costs, said Steve Krause, President, SecondOpinionExpert, Inc. "Patients using our system are able to obtain the highest quality second opinion, avoid unnecessary travel time and expense, and know that they will be getting the best medical advice no matter the medical specialty."

About SecondOpinionExpert
SOE offers exclusive, one-on-one, online, professional diagnostic evaluations to patients across the United States and around the globe. We also offer attractive plans for utilizing second opinions as an employee benefit, which helps hold down rising health care premiums. Our skilled panel is comprised of hundreds of physician specialists with exemplary academic credentials as well as significant patient care experience in all major diagnostic specialties and sub-specialties. Utilizing our patented processing technology and databases, our physicians can more efficiently and effectively review a patient's prior tests and symptoms when writing a second opinion report. Thereafter, the Physician may also interact with the patient through a secure video link allowing for meaningful and instructive face-to-face counseling and next treatment advice.

Our technology is available for use here in the US and worldwide. Our patent is also available to be licensed, and the platform can be customized for government, institutional or enterprise use.

Additional information can be found at https://www.secondopinionexpert.com.

 

SOURCE SecondOpinionExpert, Inc.

