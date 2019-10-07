Second Cup Coffee Company hosts annual International conference in Toronto and presents new Vision 21 strategy

VAUGHAN, Ontario, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Second Cup Coffee Company Inc. hosted its annual international conference in Toronto, home of the Canadian-born brand. With more than 250 cafes brewing around the world, Second Cup has seen notable growth in countries across Africa, Asia, Middle East, Europe and North America with plans to expand to Latin America in the months to come.

Every year the conference is attended by representatives of Second Cup's International partners, operating in 40 regions globally, to receive the latest menu innovations, business foundations training, new products and updates about the company's strategic direction.

This year, partners were very pleased to learn about the company's new goal to become a global sustainable café brand by 2021 as part of Second Cup's new strategic plan "Vision 21". Accentuating the company's existing focus on sustainable practices, Second Cup will be guided by the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and will be following the SASB Sustainability Industry Standards Classification System across dimensions including Environment, Social Capital, Human Capital, Business Model & Innovation, and Leadership & Governance.

"We are very pleased to host our annual conference in Toronto and to welcome all of our international partners here at home. Second Cup has always been committed to sustainability from the Rainforest Alliance certified© coffees we brew to the partners we select, as it has always been one of our core brand pillars, so we are extremely pleased to announce that we will be focusing even more on enhancing our operations with more sustainable programs, processes and initiatives as we become a global sustainable café brand. From continent to continent, our company is committed to doing our part to help save our wonderful planet and be a responsible member of the communities we consider ourselves fortunate to be a part of," said Mr. Wael Chehade, COO of The Second Cup Coffee Company Inc.

The Sustainability Accounting Standards Board Foundation (SASB) is an independent, non-profit standard-setting organization that develops and maintains robust reporting standards that enable businesses around the world to identify, manage and communicate financially material sustainability information to their investors.

Second Cup began brewing in 1975 in Toronto, Ontario and has expanded globally to 40 regions worldwide with more than 250 cafes operating internationally.

