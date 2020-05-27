Sebacic Acid Market Outlook to 2025 by Source, Application, Region and Company

DUBLIN, May 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Sebacic Acid Market By Source (Castor Oil, And Adipic Acid), By Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Lubricants & Greases, Metalworking Fluids, Plastics, Polymers and Others), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Sebacic Acid Market was valued at around USD250 million in 2019 and is projected to grow at a steady pace during the forecast period.



Growing demand for sebacic acid from the automotive industry is one of the key factors for the growth of the Global Sebacic Acid Market during forecast period. Sebacic acid is used in the form of sebacate esters in automotive industries for manufacturing PVC films as it helps to provide properties such as low-temperature flexibility and crack resistance, which is anticipated to drive the growth of the Global Sebacic Acid Market over the coming years.



In addition to this, several major automotive manufacturing companies are using sebacic acid as a coolant in automobiles which is projected to further spur the Global Sebacic Acid Market growth through 2025. However, the availability of various substitutes of sebacic acid like adipic acid, and azelaic acid for various applications is a factor that can act as major impediment to the Global Sebacic Acid Market during forecast period.



The Global Sebacic Acid Market is segmented based on source, application, region and company. Based on application, the market can be segmented into personal care & cosmetics, lubricants & greases, metalworking fluids, plastics, polymers and others. Among them, the personal care & cosmetics sector dominated the market until 2019 and is projected to maintain its lead over the forecast period as well. This growth is attributable to its use as a pH adjuster, firm filming agent, and fragrance enhancer in numerous products, which is likely to increase its demand in cosmetics industry, thereby boosting the growth of the Global Sebacic Acid Market over the coming years.



Major players operating in the Global Sebacic Acid Market include Wincom, Inc, Sebacic India Ltd, Arkema, Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd, Hokoku Corporation, Tianxing Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Shipra Agrichem Pvt. Ltd, Shandong Siqiang Chemical Group Co., Ltd., Tongliao Xinghe Biotechnology Co., Ltd, Chemtech M&D Ltd and others.



Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2015-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2025

Objective of the Study

To analyse and forecast the market size of the Global Sebacic Acid Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Sebacic Acid Market based on source, application, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Sebacic Acid Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Sebacic Acid Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Sebacic Acid Market.

To identify and analyse the profile of leading players operating in the Global Sebacic Acid Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Sebacic Acid Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Source (Castor Oil and Adipic Acid)

5.2.2. By Application (Personal Care & Cosmetics, Lubricants & Greases, Metalworking Fluids, Plastics, Polymers and Others)

5.2.3. By Region

5.2.4. By Company



6. North America Sebacic Acid Market Outlook



7. Europe Sebacic Acid Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Sebacic Acid Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Sebacic Acid Market Outlook



10. South America Sebacic Acid Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Wincom, Inc.

13.2.2. Sebacic India Ltd.

13.2.3. Arkema

13.2.4. Jayant Agro-Organics Ltd.

13.2.5. Hokoku Corporation

13.2.6. Tianxing Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

13.2.7. Shipra Agrichem Pvt. Ltd.

13.2.8. Shandong Siqiang Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

13.2.9. Tongliao Xinghe Biotechnology Co. Ltd.

13.2.10. Chemtech M&D Ltd.



14. Strategic Recommendations



