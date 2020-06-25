<
25.06.2020 15:31:33

SEB comments on the decision from the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority

Press release
Stockholm 25 June 2020

SEB has received the decision by the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (FSA) following its supervisory review of SEB’s routines and processes with regards to the regulatory frameworks that govern anti-money laundering. The Swedish FSA has decided to issue SEB a remark, which is a lower degree of an administrative sanction that is issued when a breach has not been deemed to be serious. The FSA has also decided to issue SEB an administrative fine of SEK 1bn, which corresponds to about 14 percent of the maximum amount the FSA can impose in this case, as well as a precept to take certain measures to improve its transaction monitoring.

"SEB will now analyse the decision and revert with the bank’s view. We always strive to adhere to current regulations and our high internal standards, and we continuously develop the bank’s abilities to prevent, detect and report suspected money laundering and other types of financial crime. That work is of highest priority and will never end, not least since crime constantly finds new ways”, says President and CEO Johan Torgeby.

The Swedish FSA has conducted its reviews in cooperation with the Baltic supervisory authorities. All Swedish and Baltic supervisory authorities have hereby concluded their reviews regarding SEB’s anti-money laundering work.

For further information, please contact
Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate Communication
+46 (0)70 763 9947
frank.hojem@seb.se		Press contact
Niklas Magnusson, Group Press Officer
+46 (0)70 763 8243
niklas.x.magnusson@seb.se

 

 

This is information that Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (publ.) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 15.30  CET, on 25 June 2020.

SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. On March 31, 2020, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 3,286 billion while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,758 billion. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at https://www.sebgroup.com.


