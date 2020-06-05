<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
05.06.2020 12:42:36

SEB acting as advisor when Sweden takes step closer to issuing green bond

Press release
Stockholm, 5 June, 2020



The Swedish National Debt Office and the Swedish government have now established the framework for Sweden’s first sovereign green bond, which will be tied to green investments and projects and further strengthen Sweden’s ambitious environmental and climate work. SEB is, as a special advisor, assisting the debt office in that work.

This means that the state can now proceed with the issuance of the bond, which will take place during 2020. The money raised will be tied to expenditures in the state budget that are defined as green in accordance with Sweden’s framework for green bonds.

"Sweden has ambitious environmental and climate goals and we’re very pleased that investors from all over the world are now given the possibility to invest in the progressive work to reach these goals”, says Hans Beyer, Chief Sustainability Officer at SEB.

In September last year, the debt office appointed SEB as special advisor for Sweden’s sovereign green bond. SEB’s task is to advise throughout the process, from the development of the framework to the issuance of the bond. The framework has been classified as Dark Green, the highest score in the research institute Cicero’s Shades of Green methodology. According to Hans Beyer, the new bond will strengthen the financial system’s ability to support the climate transition.

”A green sovereign bond creates the prerequisites for many more, green products”, says Hans Beyer.

For further information, please contact
Frank Hojem, Head of Corporate Communication
+46(0)8 763 99 47
frank.hojem@seb.se

Press contact
Niklas Magnusson, Group Press Officer
+46(0)70 763 82 43
niklas.x.magnusson@seb.se

SEB is a leading Nordic financial services group with a strong belief that entrepreneurial minds and innovative companies are key in creating a better world. SEB takes a long term perspective and supports its customers in good times and bad. In Sweden and the Baltic countries, SEB offers financial advice and a wide range of financial services. In Denmark, Finland, Norway, Germany and the United Kingdom, the bank's operations have a strong focus on corporate and investment banking based on a full-service offering to corporate and institutional clients. The international nature of SEB's business is reflected in its presence in some 20 countries worldwide. On March 31, 2020, the Group's total assets amounted to SEK 3,286 billion while its assets under management totalled SEK 1,758 billion. The Group has around 15,000 employees. Read more about SEB at https://www.sebgroup.com.

 

Attachment

Banner Raiffeisen

Nachrichten zu Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CieFinRichemont 63.66
4.43 %
CS Group 10.01
3.20 %
Swiss Life Hldg 376.40
2.45 %
Adecco Group 49.60
1.93 %
Swiss Re 77.30
1.74 %
Swisscom 501.80
-1.26 %
Lonza Grp 462.60
-1.28 %
SGS 2’307.00
-1.87 %
Alcon 59.48
-2.43 %
Givaudan 3’400.00
-2.52 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:08
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
08:58
SMI gönnt sich eine Verschnaufpause
06:09
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Langfristiger Trendwechsel? / LafargeHolcim – 200er-EMA im Fokus
04.06.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.80% p.a. JB Autocallable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf CVS Health Corp, Pfizer Inc, Merck & Co Inc
04.06.20
Starker Monatsstart, SMI wieder über 10"000 | BX Swiss TV
03.06.20
Verschleiern gelassene europäische Devisen- und Anleihemärkte Unsicherheit? – CME Group
02.06.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12:10
Schroders: Vorübergehender Rückschlag für die Energiewende durch Covid-19
09:40
Schroders: Saubere Technologien und Klimapolitik: die globale Finanzkrise und Covid-19
04.06.20
Schroders: Covid-19: Die unausweichlichen Wahrheiten für Anleger
mehr
Starker Monatsstart, SMI wieder über 10'000 | BX Swiss TV

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB) 8.61 5.15% Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB (SEB)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Lonza ernennt Pierre-Alain Ruffieux zum neuen Konzernchef - Aktie schwächer
SMI freundlich -- DAX kräftig im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes gehen fester ins Wochenende
Warum der Euro zu Dollar und Franken anzieht
Slack übertrifft Erwartungen - Anleger schicken Slack-Aktie dennoch deutlich abwärts
Tezos trotz anfänglichen Problemen beliebt: Was macht die Kryptowährung genau aus?
Wieso der Euro zum Franken weiter nachgibt
Leclanché-Aktie knickt ein: Leclanché macht 2019 hohen Verlust - Aktionär wandelt Schulden um
Mobilfunk-Anbieter: Swisscom im Europavergleich auf Spitzenposition
American Airlines-Aktie legt mehr als 40 Prozent zu: American Airlines fährt Flugangebot im Juli ein Stück hoch
Lufthansa-Aktie trotz Indexrauswurf höher: Swiss-Mutter muss Platz im DAX freimachen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI freundlich -- DAX kräftig im Plus -- Asiatische Indizes gehen fester ins Wochenende
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ist die Grundstimmung am Freitag freundlich. Auf dem Parkett in Deutschland greifen Anleger zu. Börsen in Fernost wiesen grüne Vorzeichen aus.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB