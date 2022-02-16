SMI 12’182 1.3%  SPI 15’403 1.3%  Dow 34’989 1.2%  DAX 15’413 2.0%  Euro 1.0512 0.6%  EStoxx50 4’144 2.0%  Gold 1’854 -1.0%  Bitcoin 40’913 3.9%  Dollar 0.9254 0.1%  Öl 93.6 -2.4% 
16.02.2022 01:21:00

SEAWORLD ENTERTAINMENT, INC. MAKES STATEMENT CONCERNING CEDAR FAIR

ORLANDO, Fla., Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) today released the following statement: 

SEAS (PRNewsFoto/SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.)

In response to inquiries from various stakeholders, we confirm that our offer to acquire Cedar Fair was rejected.  Unfortunately, we do not see a path to a transaction.

About SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: SEAS) is a leading theme park and entertainment company providing experiences that matter, and inspiring guests to protect animals and the wild wonders of our world. The Company is one of the world's foremost zoological organizations and a global leader in animal welfare, training, husbandry and veterinary care. The Company collectively cares for what it believes is one of the largest zoological collections in the world and has helped lead advances in the care of animals. The Company also rescues and rehabilitates marine and terrestrial animals that are ill, injured, orphaned or abandoned, with the goal of returning them to the wild. The SeaWorld® rescue team has helped more than 39,500 animals in need over the Company's history.  SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc. owns or licenses a portfolio of recognized brands including SeaWorld®, Busch Gardens®, Aquatica®, Sesame Place® and Sea Rescue®. Over its more than 60-year history, the Company has built a diversified portfolio of 12 destination and regional theme parks that are grouped in key markets across the United States, many of which showcase its one-of-a-kind zoological collection. The Company's theme parks feature a diverse array of rides, shows and other attractions with broad demographic appeal which deliver memorable experiences and a strong value proposition for its guests.

﻿

