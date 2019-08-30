30.08.2019 14:35:00

Seattle Real Estate Company Launches Ugly Door Contest

SEATTLE, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle real estate company, Every Door Real Estate, has launched an ugly door contest on social media. The prize is a $1,000.00 gift certificate to the Home Depot.

"We want to energize the community with something fun but also real-estate focused," Jason Gasbarra, Every Door cofounder and team leader said. "We also want people to know we're invested in Seattle and in providing a great real estate experience. I think this contest shows a bit of that desire we have to connect and offer a unique relationship."

To enter, people will post a photo of the ugliest door they can find and tag #uglydoorcontest2019 and Every Door Real Estate. Complete contest and entry details can be found on Every Door's website.

"An ugly door, especially an ugly front door, can sink a home's selling potential, because it's the first impression that a home makes," Jason said. "One thousand dollars could go a long way toward making that space, or any space in your home, eye-catching and welcoming which in turn will increase the home's value."

The contest ends October 6, 2019.

Every Door Real Estate isn't just your typical real estate brokerage.

We are the first and only real estate firm willing to replace the idea of an independent agent with an entire team of dedicated, industry-leading specialists whose singular goal is to ensure that your buying or selling transaction is efficient and predictable. We've developed an innovative approach to real estate and a cutting-edge brokerage model specifically designed to invest more money, offer more services and leverage all of our unique resources available to better serve our clients. We proactively customize our approach, so that it meets a fluctuating market and the individual need of each and every client.

For more information or to schedule interview requests, please contact Jason Gasabarra at 220844@email4pr.com.

Media Contact:
Jason Gasbarra
206-683-6933
220844@email4pr.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seattle-real-estate-company-launches-ugly-door-contest-300909527.html

SOURCE Every Door Real Estate

