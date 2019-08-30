Seattle Real Estate Company Launches Ugly Door Contest

SEATTLE, Aug. 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Seattle real estate company, Every Door Real Estate, has launched an ugly door contest on social media. The prize is a $1,000.00 gift certificate to the Home Depot.

"We want to energize the community with something fun but also real-estate focused," Jason Gasbarra, Every Door cofounder and team leader said. "We also want people to know we're invested in Seattle and in providing a great real estate experience. I think this contest shows a bit of that desire we have to connect and offer a unique relationship."





To enter, people will post a photo of the ugliest door they can find and tag #uglydoorcontest2019 and Every Door Real Estate. Complete contest and entry details can be found on Every Door's website.

"An ugly door, especially an ugly front door, can sink a home's selling potential, because it's the first impression that a home makes," Jason said. "One thousand dollars could go a long way toward making that space, or any space in your home, eye-catching and welcoming which in turn will increase the home's value."

The contest ends October 6, 2019.

