Seattle Kraken Sign Assistant GM and Director of Player Personnel as Countdown to Inaugural Season Begins

SEATTLE, Jan. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Seattle Kraken today announce Jason Botterill and Norm Maciver as the newest additions to its hockey operations department. The pair will aid the franchise in preparing for the National Hockey League (NHL) Expansion Draft on July 21st, 2021, and puck drop for the 2021-22 season.

Jason Botterill joins the Kraken as an assistant general manager and brings with him over a decade of management experience. During a 10-year tenure with the Pittsburgh Penguins, he served as the director of hockey administration, assistant GM and associate GM under Ray Shero and Jim Rutherford. The team won three Stanley Cups (2009, 2016 and 2017). Most recently, Botterill was the General Manager for the Buffalo Sabres.

"Jason brings a great deal of experience and has worked with some of the best in the business," said Kraken General Manager, Ron Francis. "I previously worked with him at Hockey Canada during the 2019 World Championships, and he is an excellent addition to our team."

"Everyone in hockey is extremely excited about what's happening in Seattle, and I am thrilled for this unique opportunity," said Botterill. "I'm looking forward to working with the diverse and talented team that Ron has assembled."

After 14 years with the Chicago Blackhawks, Norm Maciver joins the Kraken as director of player personnel. Maciver served in various roles including director of player development, director of player personnel, vice president of player personnel and assistant general manager. During Maciver's time with the team, the Blackhawks won three Stanley Cups (2010, 2013 and 2015). He is a former NHLer, playing over 500 games, including alongside Francis with the Hartford Whalers and the Pittsburgh Penguins.

"Norm was involved in Chicago's recent cup winning teams and brings a lot of experience and knowledge," Francis said. "I know him from our playing days and am pleased to reunite with him. He will do a fantastic job as we build out our team."

"I am excited about the prospect of building something from the ground up," said Maciver. "I'm so glad to be able to help meet the challenge of building a team in an ever evolving league."

Botterill joins Ricky Olczyk who was appointed an assistant GM in September 2019. The Seattle Kraken will begin their inaugural season in 2021 at Climate Pledge Arena.

