29.11.2023 00:25:00

SeatCash Inc. Announces the Beta Launch of FareX.ai: The Next Generation Airfare Prediction Tool

CHICAGO, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SeatCash Inc., a leader in travel technology innovation is excited to announce the launch of FareX.ai, its proprietary airfare prediction tool. FareX.ai is designed to empower both businesses managing air travel procurement and individual travelers by providing precise timing insights for purchasing airline tickets.

FareX.ai's cutting-edge predictive engine leverages artificial intelligence to predict the most opportune time to book flights so users can plan and purchase with confidence. This level of precision in timing is a game-changer in the travel industry, offering a strategic advantage in travel planning. At present, FareX.ai is actively predicting over 1500 top markets from specific US origin cities.

Revolutionizing How Travel is Bought and Sold

"At SeatCash, we're not just launching a product, we're introducing a new era in how travel is bought and sold," says Chris Amenechi, CEO of SeatCash Inc.. "FareX.ai is a game-changer for businesses and individuals alike, looking to optimize their travel budgets and mitigate risks in booking air travel. Our launch product represents our commitment to innovation. Our platform is continually learning and growing in our quest to be the best transparent global fare advisory site. Please join us in this journey."

Future Endeavors: Expanding the Horizons of Travel Technology

At SeatCash, Inc. there are more groundbreaking products in the pipeline. These innovations promise to further enhance travel experiences, cementing SeatCash's position as a frontrunner in travel technology.

We are excited about the transformative potential of FareX.ai and are dedicated to continuous innovation. Keep an eye out for more revolutionary products that we will be rolling out to further improve the travel experience.

About SeatCash Inc. - SeatCash Inc. is a pioneering travel technology company founded by industry veterans Chris Amenechi and Houman Motaharian. Together with their leadership and advisory contingency, they bring an extensive background in commercial airline pricing & revenue management, fin-tech, artificial intelligence, machine learning, data, travel, banking and start-up entrepreneurship. This deep experience equips SeatCash Inc. with the strategic foresight and expert guidance required to successfully merge the realms of advanced technology with the aviation industry. For more information about SeatCash Inc. and our groundbreaking initiatives in aviation technology, please visit seatcash.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seatcash-inc-announces-the-beta-launch-of-farexai-the-next-generation-airfare-prediction-tool-301999903.html

SOURCE SeatCash Inc.

