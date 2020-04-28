+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
28.04.2020 13:41:00

SEAT: The Wellness Centre for Cars

- Located in the paint workshops of the SEAT factory in Martorell, this exclusive 'spa' has everything from a thermal circuit to pressure jet booths 

- 9 immersion pools prep the bodywork and protect it from corrosion

- The chassis is pressure sprayed with 2.5 kg of paint

MARTORELL, Spain, April 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wellness centre, cubicles with pressure jets, sauna and all sorts of treatments... It has every service typically found in the most exclusive spa resorts. The only difference is that this one is for cars and is located in the 2B, 4 and 5 workshops at the SEAT factory in Martorell (Barcelona). Every car body undergoes a beauty ritual in the paint area for 6 hours to ensure the best colour outcome before taking to the road. 

A thermal circuit in the workshop. The ritual begins in the immersion pools, a facility covering more than 51,500 m2 and with 314 workers and 32 robots at the service of each car. Here they are immersion washed nine times, alternating with another five sprinkler rinses, and sealants are applied. "This is how we protect the bodywork from corrosion and eliminate the risk of water infiltration and even noise, by using soundproofing sprays," explains Javier Pérez, the head of Paints at SEAT. 

The colour ritual. "Colours are becoming more sophisticated and customisation is a definite trend," says Jordi Font, of SEAT's Color&Trim department. The Arona, for example, has more than 68 possible combinations, and the new Leon has a hard time deciding between such exclusive shades as Magnetic Grey, Desire or Emotion Red, Nevada White, Mystery Blue or Midnight Black.

Paint therapy. Whereas in other spas the power of pressurised water jets is used as a therapy, here they are used to paint.  Specifically, two and a half kilos per car. "We aim to achieve an excellent visual appearance that is also very durable over time," concludes Javier.

Chromotherapy against impurities.  Under a red light, the vehicle slides through a scanner where no fewer than 50,568 photos are taken in 43 seconds by 28 cameras that capture 42 images per second. All to check the bodywork to within a millimetre and make sure there are no flaws or imperfections. After their visit to the wellness centre for cars, they are ready to go on the road and show off their true colours.

Video - https://youtu.be/4Q0i3m0PgL8  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160938/SEAT_wellness_centre.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160939/SEAT_Scanner.jpg  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1160940/SEAT_Bodywork.jpg  
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/797359/SEAT_Logo.jpg   

 

 

The wellness centre for cars: 84 robots do all the spraying (PRNewsfoto/SEAT)

The wellness centre for cars: 43 seconds in a scanner (PRNewsfoto/SEAT)

The wellness centre for cars: 9 immersion pools prep the bodywork and protect it from corrosion (PRNewsfoto/SEAT)

SEAT logo (PRNewsfoto/SEAT)

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

UBS Group 9.99
5.51 %
ABB 18.32
5.50 %
CS Group 8.53
5.33 %
Zurich Insur Gr 310.40
4.23 %
LafargeHolcim 38.83
3.27 %
Givaudan 3’261.00
0.15 %
Novartis 88.00
-0.03 %
Alcon 52.48
-0.08 %
Lonza Grp 427.10
-0.35 %
Sika 161.60
-0.46 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

13:38
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, ABB Ltd, Zurich Insurance Group AG
10:47
Vontobel: Wasserstoff - Energieträger der Zukunft?
08:40
SMI startet verheissungsvoll in neue Woche
06:02
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Toppbildung? / Nestlé – Neuer Aufwärtstrend?
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.04.20
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV
27.04.20
Consumer Prices Set to Fall, Mute Inflation?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.04.20
Schroders: A look at why insurance-linked securities are largely immune to the Covid-19 volatility
23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
mehr
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Mit Hilfe von Zentralbanken: Kann der Goldpreis bis auf 10'000 Dollar steigen?
Novartis-Aktie gewinnt: Novartis mit Gewinnschub im ersten Quartal
+24 Prozent: Santhera-Aktie zündet Kursfeuerwerk mit Studienplänen für Wirkstoff gegen Covid-19
Schweizer Börse trennt sich von 11 Millionen Worldline-Aktien
UBS-Aktie schiesst hoch: UBS steigert Gewinn trotz Coronakrise deutlich
Wirecard-Aktie verliert zweistellig: Kein Korrekturbedarf durch KPMG-Prüfung - Prüfer bemängeln Schwächen
Dow geht deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
ams erreicht bei Aktienrückkaufprogramm maximales Volumen - Aktie zieht an
Morgan Stanley rät eindringlich vor zu schneller Rückkehr zum Alltag
UBS- und CS-Aktien führen SMI an nach starken Quartalszahlen der Deutschen Bank

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX ziehen kräftig an -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex legen am Dienstag deutlich zu. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden hingegen keine gemeinsame Richtung. An den US-Börsen ging es nach dem Wochenende bergauf.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB