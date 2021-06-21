|
MILWAUKEE, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- At last, Seat Swap is here. David Hust teamed up with The Appineers—a leading mobile app design and development agency, established in 2017 and located in Atlanta, Georgia—to create Seat Swap.
David's vision for Seat Swap came about after wanting to create a platform where people can swap, buy, or sell tickets on a quick and easy platform. Users can post their tickets right on the app.
Introducing Seat Swap - an app related shopping platform that lets the users swap,buy, or sell tickets online.
"Seat Swap has been added to my rotation of favorite ticket apps. I love browsing through available tickets and my unused tickets now never go to waste! " - User
The app appeals include the following user-friendly features:
- Create an account to track ticket history
- Customize and adjust your setting for a personalized experience
- View offers and posts on the home screen
- Create a post and add your ticket details
- Buy, sell, or swap tickets!!!
Visit http://seatswapmobile.com/ for further information about the app including screenshots, videos, and details on exciting future app enhancements.
Contact Seat Swap LLC
Phone: 414-702-0798
Facebook: Search Seat Swap
Instagram: seatswapmobile
Twitter: seatswapmobile
Download from the app from App Store (iOS):
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.seatswap
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seat-swap-is-currently-available-in-the-ios-app-store-301315683.html
SOURCE The Appineers
