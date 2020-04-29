+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt! Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserer Umfrage zum Thema Anlageprodukte teil! +++ -w-
29.04.2020 02:00:00

SEASUN BIOMATERIALS to launch COVID-19 Rapid Molecular Assay

SEOUL, South Korea, April 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- SEASUN BIOMATERIALS announced on 1 May that they are about to release their second COVID-19 assay "AQ-TOP COVID-19 Rapid Detection Kit" just after the completion of FDA EUA (April-27) of their U-TOP COVID-19 Real-Time Detection Kit.

Analytical Speed, Sensitivity and Specificity of the conventional molecular methods were enhanced with AQ-TOP technology through the combination of isothermal amplification and PNA (Peptide Nucleic Acid) detection probe, which has high accurate binding efficiency to the target nucleic acid.

This kit targets ORF1ab gene of SARS-CoV-2 with an endogenous control human RNase P gene. The kit obtained CE-IVD marking in March, and now examinations of an export approval of MFDS (Korea's Ministry of Food & Drug Safety) and the FDA EUA are underway.

CEO Hee-Kyung Park said, "Customers don't need to purchase an additional equipment. The existing real-time PCR instrument which is frequently used for COVID-19 diagnosis can be used as it is. The average number of specimens that can be tested per unit (12 hours per day) is 3,400, which is 5-6 times faster than before. Currently, as COVID-19 is rapidly spreading globally and re-infection is reported frequently, we will produce more than 200,000 tests per day to deliver as fast as possible. As soon as the permit for the AQ-TOP COVID-19 Rapid Detection Kit has been completed, the kit will be provided globally and with the advantage that the rapid COVID-19 diagnosis will contribute to quick follow-up."

SEASUN BIOMATERIALS is currently distributing its real-time PCR based "U-TOP COVID-19 Detection Kit" which acquired CE-IVD marking, Certificate of Free Sales of MFDS (in February) and the FDA-EUA (on April-27), to overseas including Europe and the Middle Eastern countries.

About SEASUN BIOMATERIALS

SEASUN BIOMATERIALS is an in vitro diagnostic company that develops molecular diagnostic platforms of infection diseases, cancer as well as genetic and epigenetic disorders.

We develop and commercialize innovative real-time PCR-based diagnostic platforms through the development of our proprietary technologies to provide more advanced molecular diagnostic services.  

www.seasunbio.com

Photo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200427/2785909-1

SOURCE SEASUN BIOMATERIALS

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

CS Group 8.69
7.26 %
UBS Group 10.14
7.05 %
Zurich Insur Gr 314.80
5.71 %
ABB 18.29
5.30 %
Swiss Life Hldg 353.70
4.43 %
Givaudan 3’261.00
0.15 %
Nestle 104.10
-0.10 %
Alcon 52.34
-0.34 %
Sika 161.55
-0.49 %
Novartis 86.75
-1.45 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

28.04.20
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
28.04.20
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55%) auf Lonza Group AG, ABB Ltd, Zurich Insurance Group AG
28.04.20
Vontobel: Wasserstoff - Energieträger der Zukunft?
28.04.20
SMI startet verheissungsvoll in neue Woche
27.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
27.04.20
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV
27.04.20
Consumer Prices Set to Fall, Mute Inflation?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

27.04.20
Schroders: A look at why insurance-linked securities are largely immune to the Covid-19 volatility
23.04.20
Schroders: Derart tiefe Rückschläge benötigen eventuell eine lange Erholungszeit
22.04.20
Schroders: Ein neuer Sozialvertrag - nachhaltige Investments in der Covid-19-Krise
mehr
Guter Wochenstart – Berichtssaison auf Höhepunkt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Mit Hilfe von Zentralbanken: Kann der Goldpreis bis auf 10'000 Dollar steigen?
Novartis-Aktie dreht ins Minus: Novartis mit Gewinnschub im ersten Quartal
Wirecard-Aktie unter 100 Euro wert: Kein Korrekturbedarf durch KPMG-Prüfung - Prüfer bemängeln Schwächen
UBS-Aktie schiesst hoch: UBS steigert Gewinn trotz Coronakrise deutlich
Worldline-Aktie verliert: Schweizer Börse trennt sich von 11 Millionen Worldline-Aktien
+24 Prozent: Santhera-Aktie zündet Kursfeuerwerk mit Studienplänen für Wirkstoff gegen Covid-19
Dow geht deutlich fester aus dem Handel -- SMI und DAX verabschieden sich mit kräftigen Gewinnen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
ams erreicht bei Aktienrückkaufprogramm maximales Volumen - Aktie zieht an
Morgan Stanley rät eindringlich vor zu schneller Rückkehr zum Alltag
UBS- und CS-Aktien führen SMI an nach starken Quartalszahlen der Deutschen Bank

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Handel endet mit Verlusten-- SMI und DAX beenden Tag mit grünen Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Markt sowie der deutsche Leitindex legten am Dienstag deutlich zu. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Dienstagshandel uneinheitlich. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost fanden hingegen keine gemeinsame Richtung.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB