20.12.2019 18:26:00

SeaStar Medical Foundation Makes A Splash To Impact Those Affected By Organ Failure

DENVER, Dec. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SeaStar Medical Foundation receives 501(c)(3) Certificate from the IRS, launches mission to accelerate medical discovery in unmet orphan markets.

Fueled by a sense of urgency, SeaStar Medical Foundation was founded to offer a lifeline for children and adults affected by organ dysfunction and failure by providing financial support to the researchers, clinicians and companies addressing this largely unmet need.

There are 114,000 patients currently waiting for an organ transplant in the United States. Tragically, an average of only 3 out of 7 organs available for transplantation from every donor are used while 4 of 7 are discarded or buried with the donor as unusable. Many of these initially rejected organs can be rehabilitated into a transplantable condition using the latest technologies and protocols, but these are not yet widely distributed. SeaStar Medical Foundation aims to increase the number of transplantable organs by working together with the nation's 58 Organ Procurement Organizations supporting available technologies and infrastructures that can be more easily deployed to effectively tackle this critical organ shortage.

The Foundation is also working toward the prevention of kidney failure by supporting a groundbreaking technology aimed at reversing the acute kidney injury (AKI) that leads to chronic failures and lifelong dialysis.

SeaStar Medical Foundation will also support research and development of medical protocols to treat a variety of conditions and diseases that cause organ damage and failure. 

"These funding and support initiatives will save countless lives and will directly support this Administration's Executive Order on Advancing Kidney Health." – Chris Jaynes, President, SeaStar Medical Foundation.

For more information and to make a donation, please visit www.seastarmedicalfoundation.org

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seastar-medical-foundation-makes-a-splash-to-impact-those-affected-by-organ-failure-300978450.html

SOURCE SeaStar Medical Foundation

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:00
Fulminante Preisrally von Palladium
09:37
Credit Suisse: 6% p.a. auf Geberit, LafargeHolcim, ABB in CHF | 60% Barriere | 2 Jahre Laufzeit | Neu in Zeichnung
07:17
Daily Markets: EUR/USD – Korrektur im Aufwärtstrend / Adecco – Abwärtskorrektur durch?
19.12.19
Vontobel: Starbucks: Die Weichen für Wachstum sind gestellt
19.12.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.25% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Amazon.com Inc, Apple Inc, Alphabet Inc, Facebook Inc
18.12.19
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV
16.12.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
09.12.19
Zinskurven weltweit – was sie über das Wachstum 2020 verraten
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

13.12.19
Schroders: Ausblick 2020: Weltwirtschaft
02.12.19
Schroders: Gehen durch Private Equity wirklich Arbeitsplätze verloren?
26.11.19
Schroders: Impact Investing im Immobiliensektor
mehr
Comparis-Einschätzung zur Zinssituation 2020 | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Swatch-Tochter ETA mit Verkaufsverbot belegt - Aktie von schwachen Exportzahlen belastet
Analysten von steigendem Goldpreis überzeugt - Starke Zentralbanknachfrage
Clariant-Aktie legt zu: Clariant verkauft Division in Milliarden-Deal
Jeff Bezos glaubt an Amazons Untergang - So will er das Unvermeidliche aufhalten
Deutsche Bank: So könnte es für Bitcoin & Co. in den nächsten zehn Jahren weitergehen
Schmolz+Bickenbach gibt Resultate des Bezugsrechtsangebots bekannt - Aktie klettert kräftig
BIS fordert eine strengere Handhabung von Bitcoin und Co.
Wall Street geht höher in den Feierabend -- SMI beendet den Handel etwas fester -- DAX letztlich kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen schliessen mit Abschlägen
Nestlé bringt Herta in ein Joint Venture mit Casa Tarradellas ein - Nestlé-Aktie im Plus
Tesla-Aktie knackt 400-Dollar-Marke und rauscht an Daimler und BMW vorbei

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX legt letztlich zu -- Aktienmärkte in Fernost schliessen mit unterschiedlichen Vorzeichen
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt war die Stimmung freundlich. Der DAX verbuchte am 'Hexensabbat' Gewinne. Die Wall Street zeigt sich am Freitag mit positiver Tendenz. Asiens Börsen notierten vor dem Wochenende uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB


;