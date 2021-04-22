 Seasoned Fintech Leader and Trader, Andre Norman joins Tradier as SVP of Growth | 22.04.21 | finanzen.ch
Seasoned Fintech Leader and Trader, Andre Norman joins Tradier as SVP of Growth

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading Online brokerage and API platform provider of the widely used "Brokerage in a Box" API for trading platforms, advisors, developers, and individual investors, today announced the appointment of Andre Norman as its SVP of Growth. In his new role, Andre will report directly to Tradier Chairman and CEO Dan Raju. Andre will be primarily will be responsible for all Tradier's Growth and Marketing functions. This announcement comes on the heels of Tradier's Acquisition of Rho Financial, which Andre had founded in 2018.

Andre Norman brings to Tradier a deep sense of entrepreneurial leadership and passion for reaching out and appealing to Active Retail investors with the best of what Tradier and its ecosystem 20 plus partners can offer. Andre founded Rho Financial and launched its flagship Rho Mobile trading platform. Andre is a Mechanical Engineer by education and had held engineering roles at Lockheed Martin and Alstom earlier in his career.

To fill this critical leadership role, Raju explained, Tradier sought a Leader that understood an active retail investor and their constant needs. "Andre brings deep leadership experience and a strong track record of marketing products to retail investors," Raju said. "At a time where Tradier is experiencing record growth and has become a critical part of the retail infrastructure in the market, Andre will play a critical role in enhancing the Tradier brand and partner with Tradier API clients on their retail marketing initiatives."

"I'm extremely excited for the opportunity to join the Tradier management team and be a part of a group that is changing the way retail brokerage services are delivered," Norman said. "While expanding the Tradier products and brand, I'm looking forward to working and collaborating with Tradier partners on their marketing initiatives."

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seasoned-fintech-leader-and-trader-andre-norman-joins-tradier-as-svp-of-growth-301274567.html

SOURCE Tradier

