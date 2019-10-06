+++ Ihre Meinung ist gefragt: Umfrage zum Thema ETFs +++ -w-
Season 11 of Stars of Science Presents Top Eight Innovators

DOHA, Qatar, Oct. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Qatar Foundation's edutainment reality TV show, Stars of Science, has chosen its top eight innovators through extensive auditions – as the competition for the title of 'Top Arab Innovator' heats up.

To view the Multimedia News Release, please click: https://www.multivu.com/players/uk/8619351-stars-of-science-top-eight-innovators/

"Presenting your ideas to the world is a courageous thing to do; however, pursuing and fighting all the challenges and hardships you will face takes another level of courage and patience," said Professor Fouad Mrad, Stars of Science jury member. "This year's contestants have already shown us this kind of bravery, perseverance, and the star quality we have always been looking for."

Half of the top eight innovations for Season 11 are of a medical nature. Nuha Abu Yousef, a Jordanian doctor, earned her ticket with a wearable device that allows patients with afflicted facial muscles to regain control over their affected eyelids. Meanwhile, fellow medical doctor Youssef El Azouzi from Morocco joined the competition to further develop his design of an affordable flow modulator stent that directs blood flow in heart failure patients toward the kidney to decrease the chances of complication due to heart failure.

Also entering the medical innovation arena is Imadeddine Azzouz from Algeria. The chemist turned his grief for the loss of loved ones from lung cancer into motivation to invent a technology that allows the early detection of cancerous cells through the patient's breath. Medical student from Sudan Abdullah Alghaitabi plans to work on his Fertility Indicator Wristband that empowers women in family planning.

Mohamed Kharrat from Tunisia joined the show with the humanitarian purpose of developing Smart Swimming Shorts that would detect imminent drowning and automatically inflate, saving the life of the potential victim by keeping them afloat. Another contestant with a noble cause is Husam Sameer. The Iraqi engineer is keen to protect the planet for future generations by inventing sustainable efficient comfort concrete panels to reduce the use of air conditioning.

The final two innovations supplement cultural and religious lifestyles in the Arab region. Anfal Al Hamdani, an Omani agricultural engineer, was inspired by the Omani kitchen and created the Dry Lime Auto Extractor to ease the use of the cooking ingredient. Abdulrahman Saleh Khamis from Qatar designed an Interactive Educational Prayer Carpet to help Muslims better perform their prayers.

Viewers can tune in on eight regional channels and online to follow the top eight's journey.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=su4NnEiOAQA  
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1005161/Stars_of_Science.jpg

 

 

The Season 11 Stars of Science Top 8 innovators

 

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/season-11-of-stars-of-science-presents-top-eight-innovators-300931205.html

SOURCE Stars of Science

