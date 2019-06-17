Search Realty Receives Certification as a Great Place to Work®

MISSISSAUGA, ON, June 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Search Realty, a top emerging and technology-focused real estate brokerage serving the Greater Toronto Area, is proud to announce their recent certification as a Great Place to Work® in 2019.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performing workplace cultures. Each year, they conduct the largest study of workplace excellence globally, which creates the benchmark for Best Workplaces worldwide. Certification is based on direct feedback from employees and is presented to organizations who score positively on the Trust Index© Survey that ranks Credibility, Respect, Fairness, Pride, and Camaraderie.

Achieving this recognition is a testament to Search Realty's ongoing commitment to fostering a positive work culture that boosts morale and supports each employee and agent by offering the appropriate leadership, tools, and resources needed to succeed.

"Search Realty has one of the friendliest and helpful office environments that I have ever experienced. Truly a culture of excellence without any pretense," said Director of Recruitment, Joseph Biafore, who has been with Search Realty for over 5 years.

"The positive feedback from our agents and staff about our corporate culture and leadership reflects who we are as a company – innovative, community-focused, proud, and supportive," adds Founder & CEO, Sterling Wong. "Search strives to create an environment where you are recognized for your hard work, you get to collaborate with amazing and talented people, and have endless opportunities to grow and give back to your community. Our culture has been an important factor in our success and being acknowledged as a 'Great Place to Work' is an honor that I am very proud to receive".

The certification follows Search Realty's recent ranking on the 2018 Growth 500 list, produced by Canadian Business – Canada's most respectable and influential ranking of entrepreneurial achievement.

About Great Place to Work®:

Great Place to Work® (www.greatplacetowork.ca) is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, Great Place to Work® recognizes the Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists, including those published by Fortune magazine (USA) and The Globe & Mail (Canada). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures.

Follow Great Place to Work® at www.greatplacetowork.ca and on Twitter at @GPTW_Canada

About Search Realty:

Connecting home buyers and sellers with Search Realty agents in real-time.

Search Realty is a community-focused, future-facing real estate brokerage that is committed to developing the best tools and technology to serve the evolving needs of today's home buyers, sellers and REALTORS®. Through their free leads, zero desk fees and supportive platform, they offer agents convenient, turnkey solutions and flexible plans unlike any other brokerage in the world. All Search Realty agents are fully equipped with productive, time-saving systems to streamline and scale their business.

Search Realty is a proud sponsor of the Hospital for Sick Children in Toronto, whereby a proceed of each sale contributes to improving children's healthcare.

