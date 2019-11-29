29.11.2019 21:00:00

Search Engine with Environmental Causes

MONTREAL, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Millions of web searches are made every day on search engines around the world, generating plenty of ad revenue. When users search with Gaia Mission, the ad revenue goes to the protection and preservation of the animals and natural resources.

From restoration of the rainforests and the life to the seas to the protection of wildlife and animal, Gaia Mission is commiting to 6 different missions to accomplish just that: Rainforest, Coral Reef, Ocean, Wildlife, Tree Planting, and Animals. These missions allow users to search the web while helping the most important cause for them.

A crucial part of helping the planet is to combine efforts and work together. Gaia Mission has established partnerships with multiple not-for-profit organizations that work directly with each of the pressing issues mentioned above. They work in the frontlines while Gaia Mission provides users with the search results they want and generates donations for the causes.

"Most of us want to make a difference in the world, but life gets busy and we forget," says Mohamed Arhab, the president of Gaia Mission. Arhab is an experienced software architect based in Montreal, who is dedicated to using his technological know-how to save the planet for future generations. "We all use search engines everyday, so why not make sure of something that we use everyday to make a difference to the world we live in." Gaia Mission makes it easy for everyone to make a positive impact one search at a time. Users can install Gaia Mission's Chrome extension, and every web search will generate donations to their chosen cause.

About Gaia Mission
Founded in 2019, Gaia Mission is a non-profit organization that supports important causes. As a Chrome extension and search engine, Gaia Mission becomes part of the solution to make the world a better place, passing on the greatest treasures to our future generations. It focuses on protecting animals and preserving natural resources through strong partnerships with other non-profit organizations.

Learn more at gaiamission.org

 

SOURCE Gaia Mission

Nachrichten

