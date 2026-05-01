Zurück geht es hier Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
SMI 13’136 0.8%  SPI 18’551 0.9%  Dow 49’652 1.6%  DAX 24’292 1.4%  Euro 0.9175 0.1%  EStoxx50 5’882 1.1%  Gold 4’593 -0.6%  Bitcoin 60’351 1.2%  Dollar 0.7830 0.2%  Öl 112.0 -1.8% 
Beliebte Suchen
SMI Öl Schweizer Franken - Euro Bitcoin Goldpreis
Meistgesucht
Roche1203204UBS24476758Nestlé3886335Partners Group2460882Novartis1200526Swiss Re12688156Kuros32581411Swiss Life1485278Sandoz124359842
Anzeige

Mit nur einem Trade breit in Uranbergbau-Unternehmen investieren

Hier informieren
Top News
NVIDIA & Co. vor Turnaround? Goldman Sachs sieht Trendwende für "10er-Regel"-Aktien kommen
Apple-Aktie im Aufwind: Starker Gewinnsprung trotzt drohendem Chip-Preisschock
KW 18: Das waren die Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
Bullen-Comeback an der Wall Street: BlackRock und Citi setzten trotz Nahost-Konflikt auf US-Markt
Tesla-Aktie im Fokus: Schwaches Optimus-Update sorgt für lange Gesichter bei Anlegern
Suche...
Plus500 Depot
01.05.2026 07:49:57

Seaport Therapeutics Prices Upsized IPO Of 14.16 Mln Shares At $18 Each

(RTTNews) - Seaport Therapeutics, Inc. (SPTX) said it has priced its upsized initial public offering of 14.16 shares at $18 per share, at the top of the target range.

The company is expected to raise about $254.9 million in gross proceeds from the offering. It has also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2.12 million shares.

The shares are set to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 1, 2026 under the ticker "SPTX", with the offering expected to close on May 4, 2026. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Leerink Partners, Citigroup, and Stifel are serving as joint book-running managers for the deal.

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

3 Chip-Aktien fürs BX Musterportfolio: Cadence, Arista & BE Semiconductor im Check

Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Cadence Design Systems – US1273871087
NEU✅ Arista Networks – US0404132054
NEU✅ BE Semiconductor – NL0012866412

https://bxplus.ch/bx-musterportfolio/

3 Chip-Aktien fürs BX Musterportfolio: Cadence, Arista & BE Semiconductor im Check

Inside Trading & Investment

30.04.26 Die Magnificent 7 als Technologiezentrum der Märkte
30.04.26 Julius Bär: 12.24% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (59%) auf Lonza Group AG, Swissquote Group Holding SA, Flughafen Zurich AG
30.04.26 UBS Logo UBS KeyInvest: Weltraumwirtschaft – Startschuss für das Mega-IPO/Alcon – Interessante Neuemission
30.04.26 Stimmung droht zu kippen
30.04.26 Marktüberblick: Ölpreise weiter im Rallymodus
29.04.26 3 Chip-Aktien fürs BX Musterportfolio: Cadence, Arista & BE Semiconductor im Check
28.04.26 Raiffeisen: Produkte im Fokus - 7.50% p.a. Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible auf Givaudan, Partners Group, Swiss Life
12.11.25 Logo WHS Quantenaktien im Fokus: Rigetti Computing & D-Wave Quantum – zwischen technologischem Fortschritt und Marktreife
mehr

Mini-Futures auf SMI

Typ Stop-Loss Hebel Symbol
Short 13’618.27 19.75 SWKB8U
Short 13’909.88 13.57 SO2BTU
Short 14’406.00 8.93 SEFB2U
SMI-Kurs: 13’136.27 30.04.2026 17:31:54
Long 12’543.68 19.45 SJQBZU
Long 12’274.66 13.94 SQNBFU
Long 11’749.41 8.96 SIXBJU
Die Produktdokumentation, d.h. der Prospekt und das Basisinformationsblatt (BIB), sowie Informationen zu Chancen und Risiken, finden Sie unter: https://keyinvest-ch.ubs.com

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

NVIDIA Aktie News: Investoren trennen sich am Donnerstagnachmittag vermehrt von NVIDIA
April 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
NVIDIA Aktie News: Anleger schicken NVIDIA am Abend auf rotes Terrain
Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) Aktie News: Anleger schicken Mercedes-Benz Group (ex Daimler) am Vormittag auf rotes Terrain
D-Wave Quantum Aktie News: D-Wave Quantum präsentiert sich am Donnerstagnachmittag stärker
Lufthansa-Aktie fester: Deutsche Lufthansa erhält erneut "BBB-"-Rating von Scope
Milliardär enthüllt einfache Börsenstrategie für erfolgreiche Aktien-Investments
Santhera-Aktie rutscht ab: Ex-Idorsia-Chefin Srishti Gupta als Verwaltungsratsmitglied vorgeschlagen
Amazon Aktie News: Amazon am Donnerstagnachmittag mit Kursabschlägen
So schätzen die Analysten die SAP SE-Aktie im April 2026 ein

Top-Rankings

April 2026: Tops und Flops der SMI-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Der April 2026 hatte für den heimischen Aktienmarkt einiges zu bieten. So entwickelten sich die ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
April 2026: So performten die DAX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
Im April 2026 kam es weltweit zu grösseren Ausschlägen an den Börsen. Auch vor dem deutschen Lei ...
Bildquelle: Maksim Kabakou / Shutterstock.com
Rohstoffpreise Entwicklung: Gewinner und Verlierer im April 2026
Welcher Rohstoff macht das Rennen?
Bildquelle: Africa Studio / Shutterstock.com
Alle Top-Rankings. Klicken Sie hier.