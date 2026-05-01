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01.05.2026 07:49:57
Seaport Therapeutics Prices Upsized IPO Of 14.16 Mln Shares At $18 Each
(RTTNews) - Seaport Therapeutics, Inc. (SPTX) said it has priced its upsized initial public offering of 14.16 shares at $18 per share, at the top of the target range.
The company is expected to raise about $254.9 million in gross proceeds from the offering. It has also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional 2.12 million shares.
The shares are set to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market on May 1, 2026 under the ticker "SPTX", with the offering expected to close on May 4, 2026. Goldman Sachs, J.P. Morgan, Leerink Partners, Citigroup, and Stifel are serving as joint book-running managers for the deal.
3 Chip-Aktien fürs BX Musterportfolio: Cadence, Arista & BE Semiconductor im Check
Im BX Morningcall werden folgende Aktien analysiert und erklärt:
NEU✅ Cadence Design Systems – US1273871087
NEU✅ Arista Networks – US0404132054
NEU✅ BE Semiconductor – NL0012866412
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