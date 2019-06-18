Sean Steimle Assumes Role of CEO at HPC - Fire Inspired

DAYTON, Ohio, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- HPC, the world's leading gas fire pit manufacturer, recently announced that Sean Steimle has assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer. Previously, Steimle held the position of Chief Operating Officer. In a related move, Greg Steck, former CEO and President, has assumed the role of Director of Engineering.

This organizational change is the concluding step in a transition that was initiated in 2018 when Steck sold majority interest in the company to a group of Dayton-area investors, which included Steimle.

"Since joining HPC, I have been continually impressed with the products and people at HPC, as well as totally convinced of its enormous potential" offered Steimle. "With Greg's help in engineering, our new product development efforts will continue to lead the industry."

"I am genuinely excited about this change," added Steck. "HPC has been a big part of my life since I joined the company in 2005, and it's thrilling for me to see the changes that Sean has put in place to take HPC to the next level."

HPC, based in Dayton, Ohio, is the leading manufacturer of gas fire features and fire-and-water features for residential and commercial applications. Its products are available through hundreds of specialty retailers and select online merchants. HPC - Fire Inspired – http://www.hpcfire.com.

SOURCE Hearth Products Controls (HPC)