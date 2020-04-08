Sealaska Pledges $1 Million To COVID-19 Relief And Recovery

JUNEAU, Alaska, April 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sealaska's board of directors has approved a $1 million COVID-19 relief and recovery package to help Alaska Native communities respond to the health and economic impacts of the novel coronavirus. This pledge bolsters the efforts of tribes throughout Southeast Alaska and other nonprofits across the state and in the Seattle area that are working to meet emergency needs.

Several of the organizations being funded support Alaska Native Elders and youth at a time when they are most vulnerable. Although special relief initiatives are rolling out from federal and local governments, Sealaska is looking to provide immediate support for shareholders who are disproportionately affected by the economic consequences of the crisis.

"The board felt strongly that we needed to move — and move quickly — to help our shareholder families and neighbors. None of us know what the greatest needs will be in the future. So, in order to be strategic and nimble we are moving resources to local organizations that know how to prevent the most vulnerable people from falling through the gaps," said Morgan Howard, Sealaska finance committee chair.

Approximately $500,000 will be disbursed immediately to a number of organizations serving people across Alaska and the Seattle area, including all 19 of the federally recognized tribes in Southeast Alaska, United Way of Southeast Alaska, the Blood Bank of Alaska, Seattle Indian Health Board, and Chief Seattle Club. This funding will address emergency needs to help stabilize families, ensure delivery of essential services like food distribution, and help parts of vulnerable populations like people experiencing homelessness.

The remainder of the $1 million will be deployed over the next several months to organizations in concentrated areas where shareholders reside: Southeast Alaska, Anchorage, and Seattle. This funding is intended to help people recover and rebuild in the long term. Sealaska will work with its shareholders and local nonprofits to assess the best ways for Sealaska to support them in the coming months.

"Sealaska has a unique opportunity to help our communities during a time of great need," said Joe Nelson, Sealaska board chair. "We will do our best to direct these resources to organizations and people working courageously on the front lines. We understand all too well that our relatives are over-represented in vulnerable populations during normal times. We will get through this crisis together."

Sealaska's board authorized the COVID-19 relief and recovery pledge at a meeting held last Friday, April 3. This pledge builds on an initial donation of $25,000 to the Food Bank of Alaska and the Southeast Food Bank to provide food for shareholders and neighbors as quickly as possible. The company also established a partnership with the Juneau School District to ensure the students who rely on school meals have access to food when there are no classes.

More news on Sealaska's COVID-19 relief and recovery will be shared in the coming weeks and months on the company's COVID-19 response page.

ABOUT SEALASKA

Sealaska was formed in 1971 as result of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA) – the largest land settlement in US history. Through ANCSA, approximately 44 million acres of traditional homelands were returned to Alaska Natives in the form of 13 regional for profit corporations of which Sealaska, with more than 22,000 shareholders, is the largest. Sealaska's land holdings in Southeast Alaska are roughly 1.6 percent of the traditional homelands that the Tlingit, Haida, and Tsimshian people inhabited for more than 10,000 years. Sealaska's primary economic drivers are natural resources, land management, environmental services and seafood.

