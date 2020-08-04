Seal in the Savings™: TV Spots Highlight Red Devil® Sealants to Increase Your Home's Energy Efficiency

TULSA, Okla., Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Red Devil®, a leading manufacturer of caulks, sealants and painter's hand tools, is featured on two TV home improvement spots to demonstrate three easy DIY projects to improve any home's energy efficiency. Red Devil® is profiled on the syndicated Daytime TV Show on August 4th and WeTV cable's The Lifestyle List on August 8, 2020. Times vary according to local schedules.

The how-to TV segments give Do-It-Yourselfers the power to achieve professional results with the right products for each job. Re-caulking gaps and cracks around the house can seal in the savings and increase energy efficiency as well as refresh kitchens and bathrooms.

Host and lifestyle expert Jennifer Bonner recommends tackling energy-efficiency from the inside out. Ideal for showers, tubs, sinks and countertops. Red Devil's Kitchen & Bath Stain Block™ Sealant is formulated to resist mold, mildew and tough stains such as red wine. Capable of adhering to porcelain, wood, plastics, metal, glass, plaster, drywall, brick and masonry, Red Devil's versatile caulk can seal any gaps. Easy to use for any level DIYer, just lay the bead and clean sealant with a damp cloth. It can be painted to complement any interior design aesthetic and each cartridge can seal 50 feet with a 3/16" bead.

During hot weather, cool air escapes through the gaps and cracks around windows, doors, trim, and siding, and may allow points of entry for pests. For outdoor projects that require an exceptionally durable caulk, Bonner shows how Red Devil's LIFETIME® Ultra 230 Premium Sealant is ideal for windows and door frames, with a high-performance seal that lasts the lifetime of the home. Featuring a lifetime durability guarantee, the multi-purpose elastomeric caulk will not shrink or crack. It also has excellent paint adhesion and includes HomeShield Antimicrobial Protection to prevent the severest forms of mold and mildew when the sealant is cured.

For large gaps around faucets, hose hookups, pipes or foundation cracks, Red Devil® recommends Foam & Fill® Large Gaps & Cracks Polyurethane Sealant. Quick and easy to use, the expanding polyurethane sealant fills large cracks, gaps and voids to form a waterproof bond that seals out drafts, moisture and pests. With adherence to a multitude of substrates, the cured foam can be sanded, painted and stained for professional-looking results. Safe for the environment, Red Devil's Foam & Fill® Large Gaps & Cracks Polyurethane Sealant contains no HCFCs or CFCs.

Tune in to Daytime and The Lifestyle List to learn about more tips for sealing in the energy savings and keeping out the elements and pests. It's easy and economical to keep utility bills down and prevent water and insect damage. To learn more about how Red Devil® products can make any home more comfortable, visit http://www.reddevil.com. Connect to the segments at

