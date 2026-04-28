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28.04.2026 23:55:05
Seagate Technology Holdings Plc Reveals Advance In Q3 Profit
(RTTNews) - Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year
The company's bottom line came in at $748 million, or $3.27 per share. This compares with $340 million, or $1.57 per share, last year.
Excluding items, Seagate Technology Holdings plc reported adjusted earnings of $934 million or $4.10 per share for the period.
The company's revenue for the period rose 44.1% to $3.112 billion from $2.160 billion last year.
Seagate Technology Holdings plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $748 Mln. vs. $340 Mln. last year. -EPS: $3.27 vs. $1.57 last year. -Revenue: $3.112 Bln vs. $2.160 Bln last year.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects revenue of $3.45 billion, plus or minus $100 million, and adjusted EPS of $5.00, plus or minus $0.20.
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