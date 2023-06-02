Grüezi! Sie wurden auf finanzen.ch, unser Portal für Schweizer Anleger, weitergeleitet.  Zurück geht es hier.
02.06.2023 04:17:37

Seafood “Canton Fair” Brings New Business Opportunities to Seize the China Seafood Market

?????

GUANGZHOU, China, June 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Seafood Trade Fair will be held in Guangzhou, China, from June 28th to 30th, 2023. It is organized by the China Aquatic Products Processing and Marketing Alliance and the China Aquatic Production Chamber of Commerce and managed by Wuhan Shihedao Network Technology Co., Ltd. With over 800 exhibitors and a 40,000 ?exhibition area, the Global Seafood Trade Fair will showcase a wide range of aquatic products, frozen goods, processed seafood, and related equipment, covering the entire industry chain of production, processing, and seafood trade.

In addition, the exhibition will hold more than 20 onsite events, providing exhibitors with multiple opportunities for business exchange and collaboration, focusing on matching supply and demand, and promoting an efficient one-stop procurement and communication platform.

This exhibition will provide you with a unique opportunity to explore the global catering market as well as go deeper into the China market as an international food and ingredient company. If you are an overseas catering or food industry supplier, it will provide you with a world-class seafood trade platform, enabling you better understand the China seafood market and its potential development.

The Global Seafood Trade Fair was established by the nationwide leading team in the food ingredient and catering trade show, the "Liangzhi Long China Food Ingredients E-commerce Expo.” It has been certified by the Union of International Fairs (UFI) and the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA). In recent years, it has provided services for nearly 10,000 top-ranking brands in the food industry, with more than 1 million types of exhibits, an exhibition area exceeding 500,000 square meters, and over 600,000 trade visitors, which delivered significant positive results.

A Blockbuster Subsidies Privilege is offered to the overseas exhibitors’ delegations, reducing participation costs and providing all customers with one-stop exhibition services, including customs clearance, freight, translation, market consultation, etc.

We sincerely invite you to participate in the Global Seafood Trade Fair in Guangzhou, China, and seize the opportunity to tap into the trillion-dollar seafood market in China. We are looking forward to meeting you there!

Media contact:
Ms. Rachel CHEN
Mobile: +86-136 3232 6056
E-mail:

rachelchen@chinascj.com
service@globalseafoodex.com
Website: http://wuhansihedao.yhct.top/, www.globalseafoodex.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/43c062f0-9463-484d-b9d1-7e299381aca3


