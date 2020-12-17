SMI 10’540 0.8%  SPI 13’113 0.8%  Dow 30’253 0.3%  DAX 13’667 0.8%  Euro 1.0843 0.4%  EStoxx50 3’561 0.5%  Gold 1’887 1.2%  Bitcoin 20’757 9.9%  Dollar 0.8840 -0.1%  Öl 51.4 0.5% 

17.12.2020 18:41:00

Seadrill Limited (SDRL): Chief Operating Officer and Chief Technology Officer appointments

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or "the Company") (OSE: SDRL, OTCQX:SDRLF) is pleased to announce the appointment of Reid Warriner as Chief Operating Officer and Leif Neilson as Chief Technology Officer, effective immediately.

These senior management changes build upon the significant contributions Reid and Leif have already delivered in their previous roles at Seadrill.

As Chief Operating Officer, Reid Warriner will oversee daily operational delivery for Seadrill's customers across the Harsh Environment, Jack-Up and Floater Operating Units. In this role, Reid will drive to achieve the highest safety standards whilst enhancing the operational performance of our long-term fleet and scrapping assets which will no longer have a role to play.

As Chief Technology Officer, Leif Nelson will focus on the future development of our fleet. In this regard Leif will continue the development of our innovation pipeline with the adoption of new technologies which will deliver more efficient and safer operational capabilities whilst reducing Seadrill and our clients' environmental footprint.

Stuart Jackson, Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"As Seadrill navigates a difficult market, we will seek ways to differentiate our capabilities, not just through operational efficiency but also with respect to the application of technology.  I am delighted that Reid and Leif are taking on these roles, both focused very much on delivering for our customers - today and tomorrow."

Biographies

Leif Nelson

Leif has served as Chief Operating Officer since July 2015 and been with Seadrill since 2011. He has over 23 years' experience in the drilling industry.

Prior to joining Seadrill, Leif held various operational positions around the world for Transocean. Leif is on the Executive Committee for the International Association of Drilling Contractors.

He holds a BSc in Petroleum Engineering from the Colorado School of Mines.

Reid Warriner

Reid has served as Senior Vice President since January 2019. Reid has over 25 years of experience in the oil and gas industry.

Prior to Seadrill Reid held the position of President, OilSERV Drilling Group. Before that he worked for Schlumberger for over 15 years where he held various senior line management and functional positions around the world.

He holds a BSc in Engineering from the University of Calgary, Canada.

Contact:

seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com
020 3745 4960

