SMI 11’064 -0.5%  SPI 14’207 -0.5%  Dow 34’113 0.7%  DAX 15’093 -0.9%  Euro 1.0981 -0.1%  EStoxx50 3’983 -0.4%  Gold 1’784 -0.5%  Bitcoin 51’319 -1.6%  Dollar 0.9134 0.3%  Öl 68.6 1.3% 
04.05.2021 23:23:00

Seaboard Corporation Report of Earnings and Dividend Declaration

MERRIAM, Kan., May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The following is a report of earnings for Seaboard Corporation (NYSE American: SEB) with offices at 9000 West 67th Street, Merriam, Kansas, for the three months ended April 3, 2021 and March 28, 2020, in millions of dollars except share and per share amounts.











Three Months Ended




April 3,


March 28,




2021


2020


Net sales


$

2,059


$

1,683


Net earnings (loss) attributable to Seaboard


$

179


$

(103)










Earnings (loss) per common share


$

154.03


$

(88.73)


Average number of shares outstanding



1,160,779



1,163,888


Dividends declared per common share


$

2.25


$

2.25


Notes to Report of Earnings:

Capital market volatility on short-term investments has an impact on Seaboard's earnings. For the three months ended April 3, 2021 and March 28, 2020, net earnings (loss) attributable to Seaboard Corporation included other investment income (loss) of $71 million and ($225) million, respectively. The unrealized gains (losses) related to these short–term investments was $65 million and ($236) million for the three months ended April 3, 2021 and March 28, 2020, respectively.

Seaboard Corporation announced today that its Board of Directors has authorized and declared a quarterly cash dividend of $2.25 per share of its common stock. The dividend is payable on May 24, 2021 to stockholders of record at the close of business on May 14, 2021.

Seaboard Corporation today filed its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Seaboard Corporation has provided access to the Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q on its website at https://www.seaboardcorp.com/investors.

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/seaboard-corporation-report-of-earnings-and-dividend-declaration-301283835.html

SOURCE Seaboard Corporation

﻿

Eintrag hinzufügen

Erfolgreich hinzugefügt!. Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.

Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Kein Portfolio vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen des neuen Portfolios angeben. Keine Watchlisten vorhanden. Bitte zusätzlich den Namen der neuen Watchlist angeben.

CHF
Hinzufügen

Inside

14:44 Vontobel: Novartis - wie lange bleibt Corona ein Belastungsfaktor?
14:41 UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
13:58 Lyxor: In die Zukunft investieren: Wie die Anleihemärkte zu einer nachhaltigeren Welt beitragen können
11:43 Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 11.20% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (70%) auf Straumann Holding AG, Swisscom AG, Logitech International SA
10:27 BNP Paribas: Soll man im Mai seine Aktien verkaufen?- Märkte & Zertifikate focus 03/2021
30.04.21 Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 14.50% Barrier Reverse Convertible Softcallable auf BMW, Tesla, Volkswagen
30.04.21 Marktüberblick: Amazon nachbörslich gesucht
29.04.21 Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV
mehr

 

https://youtu.be/iJNrZE7RUO4

Bei Öffnung des Chinesischen Onshores Marktes im Jahr 1978 war noch nicht abzusehen, dass sich China in nur 40 Jahren zur zweitgrössten Volkswirtschaft entwickeln wird. Heute zu Gast ist Karsten-Dirk Steffens, Head of Distribution Switzerland – Aberdeen Standard Investments. Im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss gibt er Einblicke in die demographische Situation des Landes und die Hintergründe der Öffnung des Marktes für ausländische Investoren. Ob Nachhaltigkeit auch in China eine grosse Rolle spielt und wie sich Investoren verhalten sollten, darüber berichtet Karsten-Dirk Steffens ausführlich.

Karsten-Dirk Steffens: China A-Equities – Expertise für aktives Asset Management gefragt | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Elon Musk ernennt sich zum "Dogefather" - Kurssprung beim Dogecoin
Analyst erwartet böses Ende für den Bullenmarkt an den US-Börsen
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich -- SMI geht deutlich tiefer aus dem Handel -- DAX schliesst unter 14.900-Punkte-Marke -- Hang Seng letztlich im Plus
CS-Aktie letztlich fester: Credit Suisse hat mit Archegos 2020 offenbar lediglich 16 Millionen Franken Ertrag erzielt
ams-Aktie schliesst deutlich stärker: ams will OSRAM nach Übernahme von der Börse nehmen - gute Nachfrage im ersten Quartal
SMI und DAX schliessen in Grün -- Dow geht stärker aus dem Handel -- Hang Seng letztlich deutlich schwächer
Unabhängige Stromproduktion: Tesla-Chef Elon Musk will aus jedem Haus ein kleines Energiekraftwerk machen
Ether steigt erstmals auf über 3'000 US-Dollar - Bedeutung von Bitcoin rückläufig
Stadler Rail-Aktie schliesst etwas leichter: Russische Industriespionage befürchtet
Relief Therapeutics will Applied Pharma Research (APR) kaufen - Aktie geht deutlich schwächer aus dem Handel

finanzen.net News

Datum Titel
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}

Nachrichten

  • Nachrichten zu Aktien
  • Alle Nachrichten
pagehit