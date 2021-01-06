SMI 10’722 0.3%  SPI 13’334 0.1%  Dow 30’392 0.6%  DAX 13’772 0.9%  Euro 1.0812 0.1%  EStoxx50 3’581 0.9%  Gold 1’955 0.3%  Bitcoin 30’764 3.1%  Dollar 0.8765 -0.2%  Öl 54.3 1.3% 
06.01.2021 12:06:00

SeABank (Vietnam) increased charter capital, extended network to 180 branches and is approved to list on HOSE

HANOI, Vietnam, Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aiming to the most favorite retail bank in Vietnam, Southeast Asia Commercial Joint Stock Bank (SeABank - Vietnam) focuses on digital transformation, ecosystem expansion, corporate culture and governance as milestones for the next 5-year strategy.

SeABank (Vietnam) increased charter capital, extended network to 180 branches and is approved to list on HOSE (PRNewsfoto/SeABank)

December 2020, SeABank completed its charter capital increase from VND9,369 billion to nearly VND12,088 billion. With that, SeABank becomes one of the 13 commercial joint stock banks with the highest charter capital in Vietnam, helping the bank tier 1 capital to be one of the leading in the market.

While focusing on digital change and ecosystem strength, the bank continues to expand its network. On January 5, 2021, SeABank open 10 new branches at provinces of Ha Nam, Thai Binh, Long An, Quang Nam, Nghe An, Ha Tinh, Hue and Ca Mau. Currently, SeABank is present in 29 provinces and cities nationwide. These branches are all conveniently located in the city center, equipped with modern facilities according to international retail banking standards and professionally trained staff.

SeABank promises to bring customers the best experience and service whether is face-to-face or via the bank electronic platform. SeABank currently serves nearly 1.6 million customers nationwide and famously known for its smart banking via SeAMobile App.

In addition, SeABank was also approved by the Ho Chi Minh City Stock Exchange (HOSE) to list more than 1.2 billion shares with stock code SSB. SeABank is expected to officially list on HoSE in Quarter I in 2021 with the expected number of shares listed at more than 1,208 million shares.

SOURCE SeABank

Banner Raiffeisen eSports

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

LafargeHolcim 51.06
4.12 %
CS Group 12.00
3.99 %
UBS Group 13.22
3.61 %
Swiss Life Hldg 423.80
2.52 %
Zurich Insur Gr 380.70
1.98 %
Roche Hldg G 304.40
-0.52 %
Lonza Grp 571.80
-0.63 %
Givaudan 3’721.00
-0.80 %
Alcon 57.78
-1.10 %
Nestle 102.48
-1.14 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

06:53
Daily Markets: Nasdaq 100 – Bullen drehen schwachen Jahresauftakt / ABB – Käufer weiter in der Überzahl
05.01.21
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 7.50% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (60%) auf Vontobel Holding AG, Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
05.01.21
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV
05.01.21
Vontobel: Smart Healthcare - Chance für die Gesundheitssysteme und Investoren
05.01.21
SMI kommt gut aus den Startlöchern
28.12.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte - u.a. mit 10.00% Barrier Reverse Convertibel Softcallable auf Amazon, Netflix, Spotify, The Walt Disney Company
21.12.20
Will Virus Cap Q4 Growth?
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: China
31.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Asiatische Aktien
30.12.20
Schroders: Ausblick für 2021: Europa
mehr
Solider Start ins neue Jahr | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

BioNTech-Chef Sahin: 'Bis Sommer ausreichend Impfstoff'
Wall Street letztlich in Grün -- SMI und DAX beenden Handel im Minus -- Asiens Börsen erneut uneinheitlich
SNB dürfte Jahresgewinn von fast 25 Milliarden Franken ausweisen
Behörde EMA verschiebt Entscheidung zu Impfstoff von Lonza-Partner Moderna - Moderna-Aktie schliesst kräftig im Plus
LafargeHolcim offenbar interessiert an Übernahme von Firestone Building Products - LaFargeHolcim-Aktie gewinnt
Dufry schliesst Kooperation für neue Duty Free-Geschäfte in Hainan ab - Dufry-Aktie deutlich im Plus
Implenia-Aktien klettern mit Hamburger Grossauftrag in die Höhe
Spekulative Käufe treiben Mikron-Aktien an
Amazon vergrössert Frachtflugzeugflotte mit elf Boeing-Maschinen - Aktien legen zu
Blackstone Resources-Aktie zieht an: Blackstone Resources erhält Wandeldarlehen von bis zu 20 Millionen Franken

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI dreht ins Plus -- DAX mit grünem Vorzeichen -- Asiens Börsen schliessen hauptsächlich freundlich -- Wall Street letztlich freundlich
Die Schweizer Börse behauptet sich am Mittwoch mit knappen Aufschlägen. Der DAX zeigt sich von der positiven Seite. In Fernost war zur Wochenmitte Zurückhaltung zu spüren. Die US-Börsen verbuchten am Dienstag Aufschläge.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit