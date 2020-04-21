Sea Buckthorn Farm Launches Its Complete Omega All Natural Oil Blend

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea Buckthorn Farm is launching a complete premium quality sea buckthorn oil blend – a whole bundle of nutrition, more than any isolated source can provide. Its seeds and berry pulp contain approximately 190 bioactive substances, the majority of which are extracted through cold processes for medicinal and cosmetic use. The extracted oil plays a vital role in assuring good health for those who take it, while also providing glowing, healthy skin. Sea buckthorn shrubs are cultivated in the company's very own organic certified large farm and manufacturing processes are approved by the FDA. These certifications ensure that the company's products are pure and its processes are gentle on the environment. The oil blend:

- Stimulates the building of barrier lipids of skin to retain moisture in the epidermis

- Regulates the production of sebum in the body, unclogging pores and reducing blemishes such as blackheads and pimples

- Relieves sunburn, aids in skin renewal processes to replenish damaged lipid barrier and soothe irritation

- Prevents dry and flaky scalp

- Improves liver function in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

- Lowers blood triglyceride levels and promotes a healthy heart

- Is essential for healthy brain function and development throughout all stages

- Activates the physiological functions of the skin and reduces scars

- Relieves sunburn, sores, and skin changes when applied topically

- Helps to decrease fat cell accumulation and healthy circulation

- Improves hydration in the mucous membrane to refine digestion and dry eyes and mouth as well

- Promotes scalp health

- Helps with scalp circulation, supporting hair growth and conditioning

*Though undervalued for several years, with its modern virtues, sea buckthorn has recently gained worldwide attention, mainly for its nutritional and medicinal value. The scientific name of sea buckthorn is Hippophae rhamnoides L. and also referred to as sandthorn, sallowthorn, or seaberry. Sea buckthorn produces orange-yellow berries, which have been used over 1500 years as food, traditional medicine , and skin treatment in Asia, Russia, and Northern Europe, which are its origin regions.

Sea Buckthorn Farm product range contains an oral supplement named Omega-7 Complete Soft Gel that has two SKUs and Sea Buckthorn Seed Oil that can be used internally and externally.

