21.04.2020 22:55:00

Sea Buckthorn Farm Launches Its Complete Omega All Natural Oil Blend

SAN MATEO, Calif., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sea Buckthorn Farm is launching a complete premium quality sea buckthorn oil blend – a whole bundle of nutrition, more than any isolated source can provide. Its seeds and berry pulp contain approximately 190 bioactive substances, the majority of which are extracted through cold processes for medicinal and cosmetic use. The extracted oil plays a vital role in assuring good health for those who take it, while also providing glowing, healthy skin. Sea buckthorn shrubs are cultivated in the company's very own organic certified large farm and manufacturing processes are approved by the FDA. These certifications ensure that the company's products are pure and its processes are gentle on the environment. The oil blend:

-          Stimulates the building of barrier lipids of skin to retain moisture in the epidermis

-          Regulates the production of sebum in the body, unclogging pores and reducing blemishes such as blackheads and pimples

-          Relieves sunburn, aids in skin renewal processes to replenish damaged lipid barrier and soothe irritation

-          Prevents dry and flaky scalp

-          Improves liver function in patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease

-          Lowers blood triglyceride levels and promotes a healthy heart

-          Is essential for healthy brain function and development throughout all stages

-          Activates the physiological functions of the skin and reduces scars

-          Relieves sunburn, sores, and skin changes when applied topically

-          Helps to decrease fat cell accumulation and healthy circulation

-          Improves hydration in the mucous membrane to refine digestion and dry eyes and mouth as well

-          Promotes scalp health

-          Helps with scalp circulation, supporting hair growth and conditioning 

*Though undervalued for several years, with its modern virtues, sea buckthorn has recently gained worldwide attention, mainly for its nutritional and medicinal value. The scientific name of sea buckthorn is Hippophae rhamnoides L. and also referred to as sandthorn, sallowthorn, or seaberry. Sea buckthorn produces orange-yellow berries, which have been used over 1500 years as food, traditional medicine, and skin treatment in Asia, Russia, and Northern Europe, which are its origin regions.

Sea Buckthorn Farm product range contains an oral supplement named Omega-7 Complete Soft Gel that has two SKUs and Sea Buckthorn Seed Oil that can be used internally and externally. 

Reference:

01. Abundance of active ingredients in sea-buckthorn oil

02. Sea buckthorn berries: A potential source of valuable nutrients for nutraceuticalsand cosmoceuticals

04. The impact of sea buckthorn oil fatty acids on human health

03.The Omega 7 as a Health Strategy for the Skin and Mucous Membranes

Media Contact:

Hershey Brautigan
(877) 732-2825
sales@seabuckthornfarm.com

www.seabuckthornfarm.com

Related Files

SBT Brochure NEW PRICES.pdf

Related Images

sea-buckthorn-oil-blend-omega.png
Sea Buckthorn Oil Blend Omega Complete Supplement 100% Organic
Formulated with health and safety in mind, Sea Buckthorn Farm's Sea Buckthorn Oil has a lot of benefits: promotes skin elasticity, improves wrinkles and sun-damaged skin, stimulates skin regeneration, prevents skin dryness, helps your skin heal from burns, frostbite and bedsores.

Related Links

Sea Buckthorn Oil Blend Omega 7 Complete Supplement 100% Organic Vegan Capsule

Sea Buckthorn Oil Organic by Sea Buckthorn Farm - 100% Pure Natural Omega Blend Oil Anti Aging for Skin Hair and Nails

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sea-buckthorn-farm-launches-its-complete-omega-all-natural-oil-blend-301044755.html

SOURCE Sea Buckthorn Farm

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Sika 164.60
2.49 %
Roche Hldg G 335.70
0.36 %
Givaudan 3’282.00
-0.24 %
Lonza Grp 418.00
-1.55 %
Adecco Group 41.33
-1.62 %
ABB 16.51
-3.96 %
CS Group 7.63
-4.31 %
The Swatch Grp 188.40
-4.56 %
UBS Group 8.99
-4.68 %
Swiss Re 70.36
-10.60 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:13
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
12:35
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 8.00% p.a. JB Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (55% European) auf Credit Suisse Group AG, UBS Group AG
09:44
Vontobel: derimail - Es geht auch ohne Barriere
08:05
Stimmung leicht gedämpft
20.04.20
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV
20.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
20.04.20
Die „Big Eight“ und die Abhängigkeit ihrer Währungen von Rohstoffpreisen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

20.04.20
Schroders: Wie wirkt sich die Covid-19-Krise auf unsere favorisierten Anlagethemen aus?
17.04.20
Schroders: Wie das Coronavirus nachhaltige Anlagen ins Rampenlicht rückt
16.04.20
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
mehr
Positive Stimmung hält an | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Historischer Ölpreiseinbruch: US-Öl-Kontrakt erstmals negativ
Roche-Aktie leicht im Plus: US-Zulassung für Testverfahren zur Krebserkennung
Analyst: Der Goldpreis dürfte noch in diesem Jahr auf ein neues Rekordhoch steigen
Massiver Ölpreisverfall: US-Börsen schliessen im Minus -- SMI schliesst freundlich -- DAX hingegen stärker -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit gemischten Vorzeichen
Idorsia-Aktie zieht kräftig an: Positive Ergebnisse mit Schlafmittel Daridorexant
US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI und DAX zum Handelsende von starken Verlusten geprägt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich tiefer
Swiss Re meldet Finma SST-Quote über Zielwert - Aktie legt zu
Novartis-Aktie freundlich: Novartis treibt Forschung zu Hydroxychloroquine voran
Shell, BP, Eni & Co.: Anleger meiden Öl- und Energieaktien nach Preissturz
Molecular Partners startet Anti-Covid-19-Therapieprogramm - Aktie zündet Turbo

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schliessen rot -- SMI und DAX zum Handelsende von starken Verlusten geprägt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich deutlich tiefer
Der heimische Markt und der deutsche Leitindex folgten am Dienstag den negativen Vorgaben aus den USA und Asien. Die Wall Street wies kräftige Abschläge aus. Auch an den Märkten in Fernost ging es am Dienstag abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB