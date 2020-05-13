13.05.2020 19:07:00

SDRPY Monitors Health and Education Projects in Hajjah Province, Supplies State-of-the-Art Ambulance

HAJJAH, Yemen, May 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) in Hajjah Governorate has delivered a fully equipped ambulance to the Saudi Hospital in Hayran as an extension of the program's health sector support, which includes field monitoring and evaluation of projects previously launched in the province. The ambulance is equipped to the latest specifications, with all the features that facilitate and speed access to urgent care, helping to protect patients facing heightened health issues and requiring greater service efficiency and safety.

The ambulance delivery follows SDRPY's assessment of the province's needs for basic services, prioritized in coordination with local authorities, and current global health challenges call for increased support to the Saudi Hospital in Hayran, which serves 23,000 beneficiaries and an average of 80 patients per day.

An official signing ceremony took place at the Saudi Hospital in Hayran in the presence of Hajjah Deputy Governor Nasser Daaqeen, Deputy Governor for Tuhama Affairs Muhammad Sabbar, Midi Directorate Chief Ali Saraj, Hayran Directorate Chief Hamad Rabeea, and SDRPY Hajjah Office Director Eng. Ahmed Madkhali.

SDRPY's activities in Hajjah Governorate include field visits by program specialists to verify that the coronavirus pandemic is not adversely affecting ongoing projects, and also to monitor previously launched educational projects, such as the construction of two-storey schools fully equipped by SDRPY. One such school is the 12-classroom King Faisal bin Abdulaziz School in Hayran, accommodating more than 600 students; the other is the 9-classroom Ali bin Abi Talib School in Midi, serving 400 students.

In conducting field monitoring and evaluation, SDRPY aims to ensure that projects comply with the standards the program hopes to achieve in expanding opportunities for both girls and boys to receive a quality education in Hajjah Governorate.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sdrpy-monitors-health-and-education-projects-in-hajjah-province-supplies-state-of-the-art-ambulance-301058737.html

SOURCE Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Alcon 55.44
4.88 %
Lonza Grp 459.50
0.99 %
Swisscom 505.60
0.84 %
Givaudan 3’390.00
0.71 %
Roche Hldg G 349.90
0.37 %
Swiss Life Hldg 316.30
-4.30 %
CS Group 7.54
-4.46 %
CieFinRichemont 52.98
-5.22 %
The Swatch Grp 175.60
-5.31 %
Swiss Re 62.00
-5.31 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

15:15
Why Large-Cap Stocks Have Outperformed Small Caps
09:40
UBS KeyInvest Product News - Renditemonitor - Auserlesene UBS BRCs im Sekundärmarkt
08:54
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 9.00% p.a. JB Callable Multi Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Nestle SA, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG
08:22
Verunsicherung nimmt zu
12.05.20
Vontobel: derimail - 100% Kapitalschutz «einlocken»
11.05.20
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV
11.05.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

12.05.20
Schroders: Wie hat das Coronavirus die Energiewende beeinflusst?
12.05.20
Schroders: Covid-19 und europäische Aktien: Fragen an unsere Fondsmanager
11.05.20
Schroders: Wie schneiden nachhaltige Unternehmen während der Covid-19-Krise ab?
mehr
Hält der positive Trend an? | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

So reagiert der Bitcoin-Kurs auf das erfolgte Halving-Event
ams-Aktie sackt ab: ams will bedingtes Kapital um rund 10 Prozent erhöhen
Anleger ziehen Geld aus beliebtem ETF ab - Gutes Zeichen für Aktien?
Sorgen dominieren: SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX verliert deutlich -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss uneinheitlich
Dufry-Aktien nach Trading Update mit Abgaben
Wall Street fallen schlussendlich weit zurück -- SMI schliesst fester -- DAX rutscht zum Handelsende unter die Nulllinie -- Asiens Börsen letztlich tiefer
Tesla startet Produktion in Kalifornien entgegen Behördenanweisung - Tesla-Aktie dreht noch ins Minus
BaFin durchleuchtet Sonderprüfungsbericht zu Wirecard - Wirecard-Aktie etwas leichter
SoftwareONE-Aktie auf Talfahrt: SoftwareONE-Grossaktionäre verkaufen Aktienanteil von gut 11 Prozent
10 Jahre später: So entwickelte sich die Tesla-Aktie seit ihrem Börsengang

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Sorgen dominieren: SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX verliert deutlich -- Börsen in Asien zum Schluss uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street stehen die Vorzeichen auf Rot. Der heimische Markt und die Börse in Frankfurt rutschten am Mittwoch in die Verlustzone ab. An den asiatischen Märkten waren zur Wochenmitte gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen. An der Wall Street herrschte am Dienstag grosse Unsicherheit.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB