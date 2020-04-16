+++ Verpassen Sie keine attraktiven Barrier Reverse Convertibles mehr! Melden Sie sich heute noch zu unserem neuen Newsletter an. +++ -w-
16.04.2020 22:17:00

SDRPY Launches Project to Improve Electrical Grid in Al-Mahra

AL-MAHRA, Yemen, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) has inaugurated a project to rehabilitate electricity networks, raise efficiency, enhance capacity and address high electrical loads and power outages in Al-Mahra Governorate. The project will serve 10,000 beneficiaries in the Al-Sadah and Al-Souq areas of Al-Ghaydah Directorate.

Al-Mahra Governor Mohammed Ali Yasser places a brick in the foundation stone for an electricity grid project in the governorate alongside Yemeni officials and representatives of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY)

Al-Mahra Governor Mohammed Ali Yasser laid the project's foundation stone in the presence of Minister of State Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Keda, Al-Mahra Secretary-General Salem Abdullah Nimer, and SDRPY Al-Mahra Office Director Eng. Abdullah Basulaiman.

"We and our brothers and sisters in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia have one body and one homeland," Governor Yasser said, "and we are looking forward to more projects and more achievements."

The governor expressed great pleasure at the launch, stressing SDRPY's work on a number of projects furthering positive transformation of services in the province. He voiced thanks to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and his Crown Prince, Mohammed bin Salman, for their interest in the Yemeni people, and also SDRPY's supervisor and personnel for all their efforts across Yemen. He cited in particular the King Salman Medical and Educational City project in Al-Mahra.

The electricity project aims to rehabilitate electrical grids, address and resolve the bottlenecks in medium- and low-voltage networks in residential and commercial districts, ease the flow of power through the electricity grid, reduce interruptions, strengthen resilience to weather conditions, and enable absorption of new loads.

The project serves three schools – Al-Aidarous School, Aisha School, and Al-Shaab School – as well as Al-Ghaydah marketplaces and all facilities in these areas. It involves establishing new medium-voltage and low-voltage networks to high specifications, including lines, extensions and transformers for the district's commercial zone and Al-Sadah neighborhood. The project consists of a medium-voltage network of 11 kilovolt (kV) medium lines and a network of low-voltage (415 volt) air lines, in addition to the distribution 11.4 kV transformers.

Along with numerous projects aimed at improving the internal electricity grid lines in Al-Ghaydah city and other parts of Al-Mahra Governorate, this SDRPY project arrives against a backdrop of high temperatures, weak infrastructure for electricity facilities, and increased electricity consumption in summer. The project is increasing the production capacity of the current Al-Ghaydah power plant by 75%, adding 10 megawatts and 5 transformers of 3 mW each to reduce frequent interruptions and help accommodate high demand for electricity in the two areas.

Highly attentive to electricity in Al-Mahra and the other Yemeni governorates, SDRPY supplies Yemeni power plants with oil derivatives. The program intends to increase the monthly support provided to Al-Mahra Governorate in the form of fuel allocated to the province's electricity stations during summer to about 4,800 tons, accommodating higher loads and reducing outages in light of increasing demand and power deficits.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sdrpy-launches-project-to-improve-electrical-grid-in-al-mahra-301042329.html

SOURCE Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Roche Hldg G 320.90
3.18 %
Novartis 84.60
2.89 %
Givaudan 3’210.00
2.39 %
Lonza Grp 408.80
1.84 %
Nestle 104.58
1.26 %
ABB 16.59
-0.87 %
Swiss Life Hldg 321.20
-1.14 %
Sika 158.75
-1.37 %
UBS Group 8.86
-2.08 %
CS Group 7.63
-2.50 %
mehr

Inside (Anzeige)

09:09
Vontobel: derimail - Neue Produkte mit 50% Barriere und nur 1 Jahr Laufzeit
08:27
Investoren ziehen sich wieder zurück
06:15
Daily Markets: DAX – Rücklauf gestartet / Credit Suisse – Neues Verlaufstief im Anmarsch?
15.04.20
The Currency-Commodities Nexus of the Big Eight
14.04.20
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV
14.04.20
Neuemissionen - u. a. mit 9.30% p.a. JB Barrier Reverse Convertible (52.5%) auf Credit Suisse Group AG
14.04.20
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:19
Schroders: Wie Mikrofinanzierungen stürmischen Zeiten standhalten können
15.04.20
Schroders: What is "helicopter money" and is it a good idea?
14.04.20
Schroders: Johanna Kyrklund: How we’re managing money in the eye of the storm
mehr
Überschrift: Guter Wochenstart nach Ostern | BX Swiss TV

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Plötzlich Pleite: Was Gläubigern von Vapiano, Esprit und Co. jetzt bevorsteht
Dow schlussendlich fester -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt Gewinne zum Handelsende teilweise ab -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Apple stellt neues iPhone SE vor - Apple-Aktie gibt nach Überraschung ab
"Schlimmster Bärenmarkt meines Lebens": Jim Rogers sieht noch keine Trendwende am Aktienmarkt
Comparis-Studie - Schweizer werden ihren Konsum eindämmen
Diese Milliardäre konnten trotz Krise ihren Reichtum vermehren
Zur Rose legt im ersten Quartal deutlich zu - Aktie verliert dennoch
Kudelski-Generalversammlung: Aktionäre genehmigen alle Anträge - Aktie gibt Gewinne ab
VAT-Aktie weit im Plus: VAT setzt im ersten Quartal mehr um
Ascom-Aktie auf Höhenflug: Ascom mit "zufriedenstellendem" ersten Quartal

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow schlussendlich fester -- SMI schliesst im Plus -- DAX gibt Gewinne zum Handelsende teilweise ab -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
An der Wall Street liegen Techwerte vorne. Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag freundlich. Der DAX wies knapp positive Vorzeichen aus. An Asiens Börsen ging es am Donnerstag mehrheitlich abwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB