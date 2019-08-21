SDRPY Establishes New Electricity Infrastructure in Hajjah

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Hundreds of families in the northwestern province of Hajjah, Yemen have started to benefit from the new electrical infrastructure completed with the support of the Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY).

Completed construction of the new electric system increases production capacity in the province, stabilizing the power grid, increasing the number of beneficiaries, and improving the daily life of residents.

Engineer Ahmed Modkhali, SDRPY's office director in Hajjah, said the electrical upgrade is one of numerous projects in the province. Stressing ongoing efforts, he stated, "We are working on several new vital projects still needed in Hajjah province."

SDRPY announced the launch of several projects in April, including 11 new projects in the Midi district of Hajjah, identified as one of the Yemeni governorates most in need, supporting agriculture, water, fisheries, electricity and healthcare sectors.

"I am very happy with this project, which is already benefiting the province," Modkhali added. "The completion of this project in a short time is a great success, and its services are urgently needed."

Residents and displaced people living in Hajjah's Hayran and Midi districts will benefit from the newly built system with improved services to medical centers, utilities, housing and shops.

The inauguration was attended by Hajjah Governor Major General Abdulkarim Al-Sunaini, SDRPY Director of Projects and Studies Eng. Hasan M. Alattas and a number of Yemeni officials.

Other projects launched in Hajjah include solar-powered streetlights and groundwater wells, distribution of water tankers and power generators, school construction and rehabilitation, Fasht island health center rehabilitation, construction of a fishing boat maintenance workshop, renovations to government buildings, and the provision of agricultural equipment, greenhouses and their supplies.

SDRPY contributes to improving the economic situation in all Yemeni provinces by providing basic and vital services, improving standards of living, and creating job opportunities.

