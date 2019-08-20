+++ Alternativen zu Fleisch wie bei Beyond Meat entwickeln sich zum Mega-Trend - in 24 dieser Trend-Aktien weltweit kann jetzt einfach investiert werden. +++ -w-
20.08.2019 22:39:00

SDRPY Completes Solar Powered Well Projects to Provide Clean Drinking Water

RIYADH, Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen (SDRPY) completed several potable water projects by drilling wells in Al Mahra province.

Solar technology was used in the design, and each well includes a water tank. Production has already begun to meet the clean water needs of province residents.

The newest wells to be completed are in the Ghaydah district of Al Mahra province.

Abdulhadi Alkahtani, SDRPY Director in Al Mahra said, "We have inaugurated a number of wells operating on solar power as part of a larger group of wells, the most recent in Tnhalen and Dethort, with the Yemeni government and the local province authority, under the guidance of the program supervisor, Ambassador Mohammed bin Saeed Al Jaber."

Alkahtani explained that part of SDRPY's goal in digging these wells was supporting sustainability through solar energy and providing permanent water tanks. Several water pump distribution system tests were conducted successfully.

The depth of the Dethort well is 90 meters, while Tnhalen is 190 meters. They are equipped with 5.5 horsepower submersible solar pumps and a 7,000-liter reservoir. New distribution networks were constructed to supply immediate and surrounding areas water for drinking, irrigation and livestock.

SDRPY has supported immediate water sector needs by distributing 120 water tankers to provinces throughout Yemen during the initial stage of this group of projects. This first step was needed until more sustainable water projects could be brought online.

The program is also working on several additional water sector projects including construction of a 20-kilometer water pipeline in the Al Ghaydah district of Al Mahra, drilling more than 40 additional new wells distributed across the Yemeni governorates, and construction of water reservoirs and dams.

Twitter: @SaudiDRPY
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/SaudiDRPY
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC2T60Y_ZB9ta5PLRaCJbZ4Q 
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/saudi-reconstructions-program-in-yemen/ 
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/saudidrpy/?hl=en 

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sdrpy-completes-solar-powered-well-projects-to-provide-clean-drinking-water-300904716.html

SOURCE Saudi Development and Reconstruction Program for Yemen

Banner Raiffeisen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Aktien Top Flop

Inside (Anzeige)

13:30
Auf der Suche nach (sicherem) Hafen
12:02
Vontobel: Axa & Allianz - europäische Versicherer auf Digitalisierungskurs
08:57
SMI setzt Erholung fort
06:08
Daily Markets: S&P 500 – Das grosse Zittern / Geberit – Aufwärtstrend in Gefahr
19.08.19
Neuemissionen - u.a. mit 10.75% p.a. JB Callable Barrier Reverse Convertible (65%) auf Ascom
19.08.19
Raiffeisen: Aktuelle Zeichnungsprodukte
16.08.19
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

14.08.19
Schroders: Fünf Dinge, die jeder Anleger über Disruption wissen muss
29.12.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Grosse Unterschiede zwischen den Schwellenländern
mehr
Proteste in Hongkong: Mögliche Folgen für die Aktienmärkte

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Nationalbank dürfte erneut interveniert haben
HOCHDORF-Aktie verliert mehr als ein Viertel an Wert: HOCHDORF schreibt Riesenverlust - Zusätzliche Finanzierung angestrebt
Spekulationen: Gab es erneut einen Apple-Zukauf in der Schweiz?
OSRAM-Aktie im Aufwind: Bain und Carlyle wollen wohl Angebot nachbessern - ams-Papiere leichter
Rohstoff mit Potenzial - Wasserstoff hinkt anderen Antriebsarten aber noch hinterher
Wall Street geht stärker in den Feierabend -- SMI verabschiedet sich deutlich im Plus -- DAX schliesst höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich mit Aufschlägen
Panalpina-Aktie auf Richtungssuche: Übernahme von Panalpina durch DSV vollbracht
Wall Street verabschiedet sich tiefer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Verschleierung? Nach Binance-Hack ist Verbleib tausender gestohlener Bitcoin unklar
METALL ZUG-Aktie dreht ins Minus: METALL ZUG schreibt im ersten Semester rote Zahlen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Wall Street verabschiedet sich tiefer -- SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX beendet Handel mit Abschlägen -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinig
Das Regierungsende in Italien belastete am Nachmittag: Der heimische Aktienmarkt rutschte in die Verlustzone. Der DAX tendierte schwächer. Die Wall Street notierte ebenfalls in rot. Die asiatischen Börsen konnten keine gemeinsame Tendenz finden.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB