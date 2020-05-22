22.05.2020 22:55:00

SDRL - Q1 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited is scheduled to release its first quarter 2020 results on Tuesday 2nd June 2020.

A conference call and webcast will be held at 09:00 a.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. BST on Tuesday 2nd June 2020.

To participate, the following options are available:

A. Webcast 
In order to join the webcast, please click this link. 

B. Conference call 
Participants can register for the conference call and receive their dial-in details by clicking this link.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may join the call by dialling:
USA: +1-877-317-6714

International: +1-412-317-5476

The participants will be required to request the Seadrill Limited call.

There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. Information on how to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.

In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, please download the presentation material from https://www.seadrill.com/.

If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an opportunity to listen to a replay on https://www.seadrill.com/ (Investor Relations).

Participant list information required: Full name & company.

CONTACT: seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/seadrill-limited/r/sdrl---q1-2020-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-information,c3118181

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sdrl---q1-2020-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-information-301064500.html

SOURCE Seadrill Limited

