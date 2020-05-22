SDRL - Q1 2020 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Information

HAMILTON, Bermuda, May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited is scheduled to release its first quarter 2020 results on Tuesday 2nd June 2020.

A conference call and webcast will be held at 09:00 a.m. EDT / 2:00 p.m. BST on Tuesday 2nd June 2020.

To participate, the following options are available:

A. Webcast

In order to join the webcast, please click this link.



B. Conference call

Participants can register for the conference call and receive their dial-in details by clicking this link.

Those without internet access or unable to pre-register may join the call by dialling:

USA: +1-877-317-6714

International: +1-412-317-5476



The participants will be required to request the Seadrill Limited call.



There will be a Q&A session following the presentation. Information on how to ask management questions will be given at the beginning of the Q&A session.



In order to view the presentation while listening to the conference, please download the presentation material from https://www.seadrill.com/.



If you are unable to participate in the conference call, there is an opportunity to listen to a replay on https://www.seadrill.com/ (Investor Relations).



Participant list information required: Full name & company.

CONTACT: seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com

