|
01.11.2020 14:53:00
SDRL - Notice of change to Seadrill's financial calendar
HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill" or the "Company") (OSE: SDRL) (OTCQX: SDRLF) announces that its financial calendar for 2020 is revised to reflect that the Annual General Meeting of the Company is postponed from 19 November 2020 to 3 December 2020.
For further information, please contact:
Media questions should be directed to:
Iain Cracknell
Director of Communications
+44 (0)7765 221 812
Analyst questions should be directed to:
Hawthorn Advisors
+44 (0)203 7454960
seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
CONTACT:
seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com
+44(0)20 3745 4960
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/seadrill-limited/r/sdrl--notice-of-change-to-seadrill-s-financial-calendar,c3229249
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI geht grün ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schliessen schwächer -- DAX schliesst im Minus -- Asiatische Börsen letztlich leichter
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Die US-Märkte notierten am Freitag nach enttäuschenden Tech-Quartalszahlen in Rot. Am heimischen Markt hielten sich Anleger am letzten Handelstag im Oktober zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich derweil tief im Minus. An den asiatischen Aktienmärkten zeigten sich Anleger vor dem Wochenende vorsichtig.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}