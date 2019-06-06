SDRL - Minutes from the Annual General Meeting 2019

Hamilton, Bermuda, June 6, 2019 - Seadrill Limited (the "Company") advises that the 2019 Annual General Meeting of the Shareholders of the Company was held on June 5, 2019 at 11:00 a.m., at the Hamilton Princess and Beach Club, 76 Pitts Bay Road, Hamilton HM CX. The audited consolidated financial statements for the Company for the year ended December 31, 2018 were presented to the Meeting.

In addition, the following resolutions were passed:

1) To increase the authorized share capital of the Company to US$13,888,000.

2) To re-appoint PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as auditor and to authorize the Directors to determine its remuneration.

3) That the remuneration payable to the Company's Board of Directors of a total amount of fees not to exceed US$1,000,000 be approved for the year ended December 31, 2019.

This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.