|
19.03.2021 07:14:00
SDRL - Filing of 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F
HAMILTON, Bermuda, March 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Seadrill Limited ("Seadrill or the Company") announces that it has filed its annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020 with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the U.S. The report can be accessed on the website of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, www.sec.gov and at www.seadrill.com. Shareholders may also request a hard copy of the Annual Report, which includes the Company's complete 2020 audited financial statements, free of charge, by sending an email to: seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com.
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
CONTACT:
seadrill@hawthornadvisors.com
020 3745 4960
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/seadrill-limited/r/sdrl---filing-of-2020-annual-report-on-form-20-f,c3309492
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/18925/3309492/1389180.pdf
Seadrill Limited 2020 Annual Report
https://mb.cision.com/Public/18925/3309492/807c40919183407d.pdf
Seadrill Limited 2020 Corporate Governance Report
Inside
Inside Fonds
|
18.03.21
|Schroders: Climate Progress Dashboard: Ist 2021 entscheidend?
|
12.03.21
|Schroders: Brauchen nachhaltige Fonds eine digitale Entgiftung?
|
11.03.21
|Schroders: Büroimmobilien - auch künftig eine solide Anlage
Der Kryptomarkt ist stark in Bewegung, die Kurse steigen und erreichen immer wieder Allzeithochs, wie sieht es da bei den Investoren aus? Gibt es «neue» Anlegergruppen, die jetzt noch in diesen Markt einsteigen? Sina Meier, Managing Director bei 21Shares klärt Zahlen und Fakten im Interview mit David Kunz, COO der BX Swiss.
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBörsen in Fernost mit Verlusten
Die Handelsplätze in Asien präsentieren sich am Freitag deutlich schwächer. Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegte sich am Donnerstag zuversichtlicher. Das deutsche Börsenbarometer erklomm ein neues Rekordhoch.
finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}